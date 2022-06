Less than 10% of all plastic ever produced has been recycled. In 2021, 94% of plastic waste went into our landfills, or ended up as litter on our lands, streets, and waterways. It takes more than 500 years for plastic to degrade. Half of all the plastic ever produced has been made in the last 13 years. If we stay on this pace, we will be producing three times more plastic by 2050 than we are currently. Last October, the Mississippi River City and Town’s Plastic Pollution Initiative found that cigarette butts and plastic waste were the top sources of litter in the Quad Cities. We can do better.

MOLINE, IL ・ 20 HOURS AGO