Friday before Sunrise is the Best Time to See the Planets Align

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLook up in the sky Friday morning before sunrise for a rare sight!. Five planets...

Science Focus

Rare five-planet alignment to dazzle the night sky

Get set for a planetary parade when Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn will sequentially align for the first time in 18 years. We had the strawberry supermoon earlier in the month, the summer solstice on the 21 June, and now we’re being treated to an exciting planetary alignment.
ASTRONOMY
Good News Network

Don’t Miss Celestial Show as Five Planets Align With the Moon for All to See

It’s been a long time coming, but this June stargazers are finally getting the chance to see five planets align in the night skies. For the rest of the month—look east towards the pre-dawn sky with the naked eye, or even better, with a telescope or binoculars—to see a five-long string of planets. We haven’t seen this such an alignment in the northern hemisphere for eighteen years, since December 2004.
ASTRONOMY
Salon

A giant planet may have "escaped" from our solar system, study finds

Although Pluto lost its status as "Planet Nine" when it was downgraded to dwarf planet, there is ample evidence that our solar system either had or currently has a large planet far beyond Pluto that may one day claim Pluto's former mantle and become the rightful ninth planet. Unusually regular orbital patterns observed in the Kuiper belt hint that some celestial body more massive than Pluto lurks beyond the distant band of icy debris at the edge of the solar system where Pluto, Eris and other dwarf planets live.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Don’t Miss: The Strawberry Supermoon

The Next Full Moon is the Strawberry Supermoon; the Mead, Honey, or Rose Moon; the Flower, Hot, Hoe, or Planting Moon; Vat Purnima; Poson Poya; and the LRO Moon. Many cultures going far back in history have different names for the twelve full moons experienced each year. Often the names of the full moons sound literally colorful, such as the name “Strawberry Supermoon,” where it is easy to imagine something like in the artist’s concept above.
ASTRONOMY
#Planet#The Planets#Before Sunrise#Earth#Mercury#Nbc
The Independent

Astronomers spot weird star that is travelling faster than any like it

Astronomers have now observed the fastest fading nova ever recorded, a stellar explosion that led  researchers to an array of bizarre traits that could help them better understand the death process of stars and its connection to interstellar chemistry.A nova is a massive explosion that results when a small, but very dense and gravitationally powerful white dwarf star siphons so much material from a nearby companion star that the star stuff ignites in an uncontrolled thermonuclear reaction on the white dwarf’s surface. Such explosions can be incredibly bright, and typically take many days to weeks to fade.But V1674 Hercules, a...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Five planets will be in visible in a rare formation this weekend

Over the weekend, Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn can be seen in alignment without a telescope. Starting on Friday and carrying on through this month, the planets will be visible along the eastern horizon before sunrise, appearing in order of how far away they are from the sun. Mercury, the closest planet to the sun, will appear furthest down on the horizon and Saturn the highest. The most opportune viewing time for people living in the Northern Hemisphere will be about a half-hour before sunrise. The planets will also be able to be seen in the Southern Hemisphere...
ASTRONOMY
Astronomy
Mars
Science
Hypebae

Get Ready for June's New Moon in Cancer

Cancer season kicks off with a new moon arriving in the sign of the crab on June 28. Known as the sensitive and emotional one of the zodiac, Cancers are also famous for being big dreamers. Using their preference for introspection and solitude, the water sign’s new moon will encourage you to look towards the next cosmic chapter with excitement.
ASTRONOMY
LiveScience

Moon: Facts about our planet's lunar companion

The moon is our constant companion and Earth's only consistent natural satellite. It has a diameter of about 2,159 miles (3,475 kilometers), making it bigger than the dwarf planet Pluto. The moon is one-fourth our planet's size but has a lower density, meaning that gravity is only 0.17 times as strong on the moon as it is on the surface of Earth.
ASTRONOMY
CBS Boston

Catch five planets lined up in the nighttime sky for a few weeks

BOSTON -- We are in for quite a treat in the nighttime sky over the next few weeks!  It is something right out of a middle school textbook.  For the first time in 18 years (2004), we will be able to see five planets, essentially lined up, in the east-southeast sky. And even more amazing, the planets will be in the order of their distance from the sun! From left to right (or better yet, east to southeast)...Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn. So cool!  Even more good news, the view won't change much over the next few weeks. So,...
ASTRONOMY
IFLScience

Which Planet Is Closest To Earth? Ok, Now Guess Again.

The order of the planets is something most of us learn in school: Mercury, Venus, Earth, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune, and (until 2006) Pluto. So, you would be forgiven for thinking that as Earthlings, our closest planetary neighbor is Venus. And in a way, you would be right – at its nearest, Venus approaches Earth closer than any other planet in the Solar System. Likewise, its orbit is closer to our orbit than any other. However, in another sense, you would be wrong. At least, that is the argument put forward in an article published in Physics Today.
ASTRONOMY
CBS New York

Rare chance to see five planets and the moon align this week

NEW YORK -- A rare sight will unfold in the morning sky this Friday and Saturday. Five planets will be visible to the naked eye, along with an added bonus that truly makes the event rare, CBS2's Vanessa Murdock reports. Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn rose above the New York City skyline just before daybreak earlier this week. Amateur astrophotographer Alexander Krivenyshev captured the stunning shot, but said it wasn't easy. "It took me almost 10 days," he told Murdock. "Mercury above a big city like New York City is very challenging... You already have the glow from sunrise, and the same...
ASTRONOMY

