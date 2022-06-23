Friday before Sunrise is the Best Time to See the Planets Align

BOSTON -- We are in for quite a treat in the nighttime sky over the next few weeks! It is something right out of a middle school textbook. For the first time in 18 years (2004), we will be able to see five planets, essentially lined up, in the east-southeast sky. And even more amazing, the planets will be in the order of their distance from the sun! From left to right (or better yet, east to southeast)...Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn. So cool! Even more good news, the view won't change much over the next few weeks. So,...

