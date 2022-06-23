ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walton County, FL

Deputies: Hundreds of kids break into Florida mansion for house party

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11af5t_0gK5tmnW00

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. — Sheriff’s deputies in Florida are working to identify hundreds of teenagers seen on video at an illegal house party.

Deputies with the Walton County Sheriff’s Office were called to the house late Friday night for a party, and arrived to find approximately 200 kids at the illegal event, WJHG reported.

The home that served as the site of the party was an empty house currently for sale and listed for nearly $8 million, WJHG reported.

Walton deputies shared videos from inside the party in a Facebook post, with one showing the foyer of the mansion being used as a boxing ring.

“It really baffles the imagination, the stupidity involved,” Walton County Sheriff Michael Adkinson told WEAR. “These geniuses took their cellphones and videotaped everything and put it online.”

Deputies warned the teens that they would all be tracked down in their Facebook post, saying, “Here’s another sliver of information; Snapchat isn’t private. You may think it is if you are a teenager or someone in their early 20s and you are not yet worldly. Your friends will snitch Word gets out. You’ll be tagged in pics on the Gram. Also, we can subpoena Snapchat.”

While the party left damage at the house, deputies said the crime goes beyond the financial costs.

“It’s not even so much about the items at this point, about what was stolen, or what was destroyed, it’s about people going into your closet and trying on your clothes, and people being in your bathroom, in your bed, all of that,” Corey Dobridnia, public information officer for the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, told WJHG. “It’s not funny, it’s not fun, it’s not cool. For these kids’ parents, it’s going to be a wake-up call. We’re not talking about an open party charge, we’re talking about a burglary charge.”

The sheriff told WEAR that deputies are working with the homeowners to determine what was stolen and the cost of the damage to the house. Nobody has been publicly charged or identified in the case.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 4

pamela
1d ago

I would post a picture of each and every face that you can pull up in the paper as people of interest. Let their parents the neighbors and everyone see them every day in the newspaper let the parents bring that child to The police station. I would also be going to all the local high schools and looking at the yearbooks matching children.

Reply
7
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Walton County, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Walton County, FL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Party#Crime#Sheriff#Wjhg
SCDNReports

Florida Chicken Leads Cops to Body

A runaway Florida chicken is credited with leading police officers to human remains. Officials with the WPBPD say a man was searching for his missing chicken when he came across human remains.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Buried treasure: Florida dive team recovers $16K Rolex during training exercise

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A dive team in Florida became treasure hunters during a training exercise, when they found a family heirloom worth $16,000. The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it was conducting its monthly training when an elderly man asked them for help. The man said that a family heirloom Rolex worth $16,000 had fallen into Six Mile Creek when the band broke.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
Complex

Florida Teens Break Into $8 Million Home to Throw Party, Share Evidence Online

Florida Police are actively searching for a group of teenagers who broke into an $8 million home to throw a party that they later posted evidence of on social media. As News4Jax reports, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office has shared videos that show the “open house party” the teens illegally hosted in the home without the owner’s knowledge. Approximately 200 people attended the party, and videos shared feature the teens listening to music, posing with high-value items, and even throwing a boxing match.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
850wftl.com

Tractor trailer burst in flames on Florida’s Turnpike

Martin County Fire Rescue responded to the scene of a tractor trailer that caught on fire on Florida’s Turnpike Saturday morning. The truck transporting several vehicles caught fire on the southbound side of Florida’s Turnpike near mile marker 131 in Martin County. It is unclear how the truck caught on fire.
mageenews.com

Florida Man Sentenced to 30 Months in Prison

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Florida Man Sentenced to 30 Months in Prison for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender. Gulfport, Miss. – A former...
GULFPORT, MS
Marconews.com

Best BBQ in Florida: Here's 12 restaurants, food trucks from Palm Beach to Pensacola

Summer is here and the time is right for some grilling. It's a favorite outdoor activity but occasionally you want to enjoy barbecue that someone else grills. There's something about Floridians and barbecue. Maybe it's because the term "barbecue" — the English word from the Spanish "barbacoa" — has origins from the language of the Taíno people in the Caribbean and the Timucua of Florida, who called it "barabicu."
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
158K+
Followers
112K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy