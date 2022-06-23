Witness reflects on the loss of a Pea Ridge officer one year later

My husband and I decided to go on a trip with our kids to a different place this time, while looking at options, we come across Cave Springs in Arkansas, a beautiful location surrounded by nature and an amazing golf course. The fun part of traveling is doing research and I needed to find a good place to stay, that’s when I found The Scarlett Manor, a stunning farmhouse that will leave you speechless.

CAVE SPRINGS, AR ・ 14 HOURS AGO