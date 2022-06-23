Witness reflects on the loss of a Pea Ridge officer one year later
5NEWS
2 days ago
PEA RIDGE, Ark. — Pea Ridge tow truck driver Jim Erwin recalls jumping into action to stop the driver who ran over and killed Pea Ridge Officer Kevin Apple, a year ago on June 26, 2021. "I’m going to tell you is it's wrong,” said Erwin. “It's something...
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — For the last 25 years, the Children’s Safety Center of Washington County has called Emma Avenue, in Springdale, home. On Friday, they broke ground on the land that will be home to the brand new J.B. and Johnelle Hunt Family Children’s Safety Center of Washington County off Gene George Boulevard.
STONE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Just a stone’s throw into Stone County sits a field of lavender. “There was no logic to this at all,” Lavender Falls Farm owner Thor Bersted said. “In fact, the University of Missouri Extension said it will never grow here. Everyone laughed at me.”
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — At around 11 a.m. on Thursday, the City of Bentonville warned residents to avoid the scene of a high-pressure gas line that was hit on Southeast 3rd Street and Southeast D Street. Three lines were damaged and are shut down at the intersection and Bentonville Fire...
NATURAL DAM, Ark. — Residents of Natural Dam, Arkansas are putting a group together to solve a littering issue at the Natural Dam Falls. Crystal Pyron says she went swimming with her family on Wednesday at the Natural Dam Falls. Being a walking distance away, Pyron has observed the area littering issue for 8 years.
QUAPAW, Okla. – A tactical team deploys OC gas into a home in Quapaw, Oklahoma after an incident at a different location and pursuit. “Due the suspect being a convicted felon, possibly armed and fired the handgun earlier at an individual, he posed a serious danger to the community.” – Quapaw Nation Marshal Service.
My husband and I decided to go on a trip with our kids to a different place this time, while looking at options, we come across Cave Springs in Arkansas, a beautiful location surrounded by nature and an amazing golf course. The fun part of traveling is doing research and I needed to find a good place to stay, that’s when I found The Scarlett Manor, a stunning farmhouse that will leave you speechless.
Four businesses and four families had their lives uprooted as a fire blazed through the Buttonwood Center in Kimberling City in the early hours of Tuesday, June 21. According to Southern Stone County Fire Protection District Lieutenant Dylan Honea, the SCFPD got the call of a fire at the center just after 1:30 a.m. The Buttonwood Center is divided into residential and commercial areas, with four businesses and four occupied apartments.
TULSA, Okla. — A man was sentenced Friday in federal court for a 2017 attack in which he picked up a fellow student and slammed the student’s head onto the ground, leaving him paralyzed, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. Jace Christian Williams, 23, was sentenced to 51 months...
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A Fayetteville man was sentenced to 25 years in prison and supervised release for drug trafficking charges. On Tuesday, June 21, 33-year-old Michael Scott Southerland was sentenced to 300 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release on one count of Aiding and Abetting the Possession with Intent to Distribute more than 500 grams of Methamphetamine.
LANAGAN, Mo. (KSNF) — Part of a Southwest Missouri city has been without water for seven weeks. About 40 families have not had running water or sewage service since May 5 in the City of Lanagan after a flood took out the main water line. A public hearing meeting was held Thursday to discuss a […]
Explore a hidden surprise in the southeast corner of the state. The Kansas topography is full of surprises. Woodlands in the east, badlands in the west, rolling prairies; even buttes and mesas. And in the southeast corner of the state, there's a little slice of the Ozarks. If you drive...
ARKANSAS, USA — Run-off elections in Crawford, Sebastian and Washington counties resulted in a new judge and sheriff in Crawford County and a tight race between Republicans Patrick Deakins and Mark Scales in the GOP primary for Washington County Judge. Crawford County had three separate run-off races. Residents casted...
FORT SMITH, Arkansas — Walmart will open two health clinics in Rogers and Fort Smith later this summer. The two new clinics are modeled after the Walmart Health clinic in Store No. 4108 on Elm Springs Road in Springdale that opened in July 2020. The retailer is also opening...
Manufacturers : Benjamin Moore, Palram, LA Lighting, Philips, Q Tran LED. Structural Engineering : Tatum-Smith-Welcher Engineers. Text description provided by the architects. The Osage Park Pavilion is a gateway and centerpiece for Osage Park, which resides at the northern end of a small municipal airport in Bentonville, Arkansas. The airport is a playground for unique small aircraft, and this pavilion derives its playful form and structural expression from aircraft wing design. The simple, fluid form lifts seamlessly out of the ground, evolving into a light, airy structure that celebrates natural light pouring through repetitive structural elements and the dynamic, undulating Arkansas-sourced cypress facade.
Comments / 0