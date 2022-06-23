ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pea Ridge, AR

Witness reflects on the loss of a Pea Ridge officer one year later

5NEWS
5NEWS
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PEA RIDGE, Ark. — Pea Ridge tow truck driver Jim Erwin recalls jumping into action to stop the driver who ran over and killed Pea Ridge Officer Kevin Apple, a year ago on June 26, 2021. "I’m going to tell you is it's wrong,” said Erwin. “It's something...

www.5newsonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bella Vista, AR
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
City
Pea Ridge, AR
Pea Ridge, AR
Crime & Safety
KYTV

Ozarks Life: Lavender Falls Farm

STONE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Just a stone’s throw into Stone County sits a field of lavender. “There was no logic to this at all,” Lavender Falls Farm owner Thor Bersted said. “In fact, the University of Missouri Extension said it will never grow here. Everyone laughed at me.”
STONE COUNTY, MO
5NEWS

Visitors of Natural Dam Falls share litter concerns

NATURAL DAM, Ark. — Residents of Natural Dam, Arkansas are putting a group together to solve a littering issue at the Natural Dam Falls. Crystal Pyron says she went swimming with her family on Wednesday at the Natural Dam Falls. Being a walking distance away, Pyron has observed the area littering issue for 8 years.
NATURAL DAM, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#One Year Later#Apple Day
travelexperta.com

Scarlett Manor in Cave Springs, Arkansas: Stunning Farmhouse To Stay At

My husband and I decided to go on a trip with our kids to a different place this time, while looking at options, we come across Cave Springs in Arkansas, a beautiful location surrounded by nature and an amazing golf course. The fun part of traveling is doing research and I needed to find a good place to stay, that’s when I found The Scarlett Manor, a stunning farmhouse that will leave you speechless.
CAVE SPRINGS, AR
tncontentexchange.com

Fire decimates Buttonwood Center in Kimberling City

Four businesses and four families had their lives uprooted as a fire blazed through the Buttonwood Center in Kimberling City in the early hours of Tuesday, June 21. According to Southern Stone County Fire Protection District Lieutenant Dylan Honea, the SCFPD got the call of a fire at the center just after 1:30 a.m. The Buttonwood Center is divided into residential and commercial areas, with four businesses and four occupied apartments.
KIMBERLING CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
5NEWS

Fayetteville man sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for trafficking meth

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A Fayetteville man was sentenced to 25 years in prison and supervised release for drug trafficking charges. On Tuesday, June 21, 33-year-old Michael Scott Southerland was sentenced to 300 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release on one count of Aiding and Abetting the Possession with Intent to Distribute more than 500 grams of Methamphetamine.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KSN News

City in Missouri continues to be without water, going on 7 weeks

LANAGAN, Mo. (KSNF) — Part of a Southwest Missouri city has been without water for seven weeks. About 40 families have not had running water or sewage service since May 5 in the City of Lanagan after a flood took out the main water line. A public hearing meeting was held Thursday to discuss a […]
kmuw.org

You don't have to leave Kansas to visit the Ozarks

Explore a hidden surprise in the southeast corner of the state. The Kansas topography is full of surprises. Woodlands in the east, badlands in the west, rolling prairies; even buttes and mesas. And in the southeast corner of the state, there's a little slice of the Ozarks. If you drive...
KANSAS STATE
5NEWS

Arkansas runoff election results

ARKANSAS, USA — Run-off elections in Crawford, Sebastian and Washington counties resulted in a new judge and sheriff in Crawford County and a tight race between Republicans Patrick Deakins and Mark Scales in the GOP primary for Washington County Judge. Crawford County had three separate run-off races. Residents casted...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
ArchDaily

Osage Park Pavilion / modus studio

Manufacturers : Benjamin Moore, Palram, LA Lighting, Philips, Q Tran LED. Structural Engineering : Tatum-Smith-Welcher Engineers. Text description provided by the architects. The Osage Park Pavilion is a gateway and centerpiece for Osage Park, which resides at the northern end of a small municipal airport in Bentonville, Arkansas. The airport is a playground for unique small aircraft, and this pavilion derives its playful form and structural expression from aircraft wing design. The simple, fluid form lifts seamlessly out of the ground, evolving into a light, airy structure that celebrates natural light pouring through repetitive structural elements and the dynamic, undulating Arkansas-sourced cypress facade.
5NEWS

5NEWS

Fort Smith, AR
13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Fort Smith local news

 https://www.5newsonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy