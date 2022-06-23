The NFL Has Released Its Official Dates For Training Camp

Jaylon Ferguson's family shared a statement following the Baltimore Ravens linebacker's tragic death at the age of 26. "It is with deep sadness that we acknowledge the unexpected passing of our beloved Jaylon Ferguson. Jaylon was a loving father, son, brother, fiancé, and an exceptional athlete. His kindness, big heart and infectious personality will be missed by so many, but his legacy will continue. We wholeheartedly appreciate the calls, text and posts of support from his many friends and fans upon learning of this tragedy."

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO