Demi Lovato has rocked more hairstyles than we can count. From pink hair and pixies to long extensions and side-swept bangs circa Camp Rock, her cut and color experimentation is next level. Her mullet era has been going strong for a hot minute, but her very recent twist on the look has completely changed the vibe. For the past few months, the “Dancing With the Devil” singer has been sporting baby bangs and a mullet that bordered on pixie territory. But thanks to a little glam session yesterday, she now has a longer, shaggier, a much curlier mullet situation going on.

HAIR CARE ・ 1 DAY AGO