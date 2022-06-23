ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

PHOTOS: Scenes from deadly Texas school shooting response

By Kate Winkle
 2 days ago

UVALDE, Texas (KXAN) — At least 16 people, including 14 elementary school students, were killed in a Texas school shooting Tuesday in Uvalde, according to Gov. Greg Abbott. Law enforcement shot and killed the suspect, who Abbott said was an 18-year-old.

An Associated Press photographer captured the scene outside Robb Elementary School off Old Carrizo Road. The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District reported an active shooter situation at 12:15 p.m.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31MgOi_0gK5sueJ00
    Law enforcement personnel stand outside Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xxpbq_0gK5sueJ00
    Police walk near Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fbH4d_0gK5sueJ00
    Law enforcement personnel, including the FBI, arrive at Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Uk2Ss_0gK5sueJ00
    Law enforcement personnel stand outside Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nv4nH_0gK5sueJ00
    Law enforcement personnel stand next to an armored vehicle outside Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TzoNo_0gK5sueJ00
    Law enforcement personnel gather gear outside Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DCiQ2_0gK5sueJ00
    A Texas State Police officer walks outside Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Sw1Qb_0gK5sueJ00
    Law enforcement personnel stand outside Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WrVkK_0gK5sueJ00
    Law enforcement, and other first responders, gather outside Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rAmvg_0gK5sueJ00
    Law enforcement personnel, including the FBI, gather near Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QhzZP_0gK5sueJ00
    Police walk near Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cTY7j_0gK5sueJ00
    Emergency personnel gather near Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FY5nY_0gK5sueJ00
    Police walk near Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)

The photos show the law enforcement response outside that afternoon, including medics, local police, district police and the FBI.

Nexstar reporter Jala Washington also took photos near the elementary school around 6:30 p.m. Roads were still blocked off as law enforcement vehicles lined the streets.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MdJo9_0gK5sueJ00
    Streets blocked off near Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, May 24, 2022 (Nexstar Photo/Jala Washington)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=072OnD_0gK5sueJ00
    Streets blocked off near Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, May 24, 2022 (Nexstar Photo/Jala Washington)
Uvalde is about 85 miles west of San Antonio.

