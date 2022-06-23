PHOTOS: Scenes from deadly Texas school shooting response
By Kate Winkle
Texoma's Homepage
2 days ago
UVALDE, Texas (KXAN) — At least 16 people, including 14 elementary school students, were killed in a Texas school shooting Tuesday in Uvalde, according to Gov. Greg Abbott. Law enforcement shot and killed the suspect, who Abbott said was an 18-year-old.
An Associated Press photographer captured the scene outside Robb Elementary School off Old Carrizo Road. The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District reported an active shooter situation at 12:15 p.m.
The photos show the law enforcement response outside that afternoon, including medics, local police, district police and the FBI.
Nexstar reporter Jala Washington also took photos near the elementary school around 6:30 p.m. Roads were still blocked off as law enforcement vehicles lined the streets.
Like millions of 10-year-olds, Uziyah Sergio Garcia loved video games, swimming and trampolines. He was also a natural at football, taking to it seamlessly when he and his grandfather started tossing the ball together over spring break. "Such a fast little boy and he could catch a ball so good,"...
LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock attorney was representing a woman incorrectly accused of keeping a door propped open, allowing a gunman into Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, he told KAMC’s Talking Points. John Gibson said he was representing the woman pro-bono and was one of several lawyers taking on her case. Gibson said his […]
UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Emotions ran high at the Texas Capitol Thursday as Jazmin Cazares told a joint House committee she is still in shock her nine-year-old sister Jacklyn was gunned down inside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. "She was one of the sweetest souls. This morning around 5:30 p.m., I sat on my sister's bed, and I cried, I cried, I cried. I shouldn't have to be here right now. I should be at home watching a movie with my sister."Cazares urged lawmakers to improve perimeter fencing and security at elementary schools, and training for law enforcement, and pass red flag...
Officials with the Texas Police Chiefs Association are suggesting the state mandate more active shooter training for law enforcement and consider more preventive measures to head off future mass shootings. But the group has a credibility problem after police were blamed for botching the response to the Uvalde School shooting.
As Gov. Greg Abbott promised "transparency," Uvalde CISD Police Chief Pete Arredondo exited secret closed-door testimony at the Capitol on Tuesday, getting in an elevator while surrounded by law enforcement, without saying a word.
