Thackery is a large, male, 1 1/2-year-old, mixed breed. This sweet young pup is an exuberant, happy and incredibly smart guy that loves attention and playtime. He spent some time in foster care, where he worked on crate training and does very well. Thackery enjoys the company of other dogs, and has a very energetic play style. He would like to meet any resident dogs to make sure his play style and energy matches theirs.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO