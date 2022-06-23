ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

2022 SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Parkview Baptist Eagles

By WAFB Staff
WAFB
WAFB
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Parkview Baptist was stop No. 8 for Sportsline Summer Camp on Tuesday, June 22. The Eagles are entering year four...

www.wafb.com

Comments / 0

Related
WAFB

2022 SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Springfield Bulldogs

SPRINGFIELD, La. (WAFB) - Week 2 of Sportsline Summer Camp wrapped up in Springfield on Friday, June 24. The Bulldogs have almost everybody back from last season. Head coach Ryan Surpas is optimistic about a team that was 4-6 last year but only lost four seniors and returns its entire offensive line, plus its quarterback and top two running backs.
SPRINGFIELD, LA
WAFB

Lots of talent on display at Manning Passing Academy

THIBODAUX, La. (WAFB) - The day after announcing his commitment to the University of Texas, quarterback Arch Manning was at the Manning Passing Academy in Thibodaux. The camp was started by his grandfather and namesake, along with his former Super Bowl-winning quarterback uncles, Peyton and Eli. The first family of...
THIBODAUX, LA
WAFB

2022 SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Scotlandville Hornets

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Sportsline Summer Camp on Tuesday, June 21, featured a visit with the Scotlandville Hornets, which welcome a new head coach in Ryan Cook. Cook spent the last four years at Madison Prep and now replacing Lester Ricard, who left Scotlandville last December following a three-year stay with the Hornets.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

REPORT: LSU adds Vanderbilt’s RHP Christian Little

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Jay Johnson continues to add to his team that was one game away from the NCAA Super Regionals and has added his fourth transfer in Vanderbilt right-hander Christian Little via the NCAA Transfer Portal according to D1 Baseball’s Kendall Rogers. Little...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
WAFB

2022 SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Broadmoor Bucs

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Sportsline Summer Camp stop No. 9 featured the Broadmoor Bucs on Thursday, June 23. There’s only one way for the team to go and that’s up. Broadmoor was 0-10 last year and hasn’t had a winning season in over a decade. The last time it happened was 2011.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Former LSU Teammates Reunite at Manning Passing Academy

THIBODAUX, La. (BRPROUD.com) – It’s full circle here in Thibodaux for Myles Brennan and Max Johnson two former teammates, now camp counselors here at the Manning Passing Academy. There’s no bad blood between the two quarterbacks. “It’s been awesome”, said Brennan. “I mean, we were super close...
THIBODAUX, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Will LSU ever land a Manning?

Louisiana is a big exporter. It has always shipped out of state a lot of stuff like oil and gas, seafood and soybeans. Then a lot of smart high-school students and college graduates started to see that greener pastures and greener salaries could sometimes be found elsewhere. Thus brains have...
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eagles#Louisville Cardinals#American Football#Sportsline Summer Camp#Parkview Baptist Eagles#Christian Life
thelouisianaweekend.com

Enjoy Games, Bowling, and Food at Quarters & The Grind

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - If you want to beat the heat this summer, have some indoor fun at Quarters and The Grind on 4530 South Sherwood Forest Blvd in Baton Rouge. While there are many entertainment centers in Baton Rouge, Quarters is a locally owned establishment. You really can spend the day there. There are more than 40 arcade games. They have a 10-lane bowling alley. They even have pool tables. If you get hungry, you do not need to leave, just walk a few steps over to their gastropub restaurant The Grind. There you will find food including pizza, wings, and burgers as well as a full bar. They frequently have themed entertainment nights and special guest performances. Kids can stay until 10pm. After 10pm the fun is for adults. Have a blast this summer at Quarters and The Grind.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

SU to make renovations to Baton Rouge campus

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Southern University and A&M College will be making modifications to the entrance of the campus. Southern University will have a new gateway at the main entrance at Harding Boulevard to the campus. Officials will have more detailed information about the master plan after their meeting at the Valdry Center for Philanthropy on Tuesday, June 28.
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
brproud.com

LIST: Music events happening this weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana is one of the biggest musical states of the nation. Here is a list of music events happening this upcoming weekend. The Eric Baskin Duo will be performing live at 6 p.m. Sullivan’s Steakhouse, 5252 Corporate Boulevard. Kirk Holder will be performing...
BATON ROUGE, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

APSO Arrest Report for the Week of June 16-22

Below is Ascension Sheriff’s arrest report for the week of June 16-22: David Warren, 62, New Orleans was arrested pursuant to a fugitive warrant;. Chad Falcon, 55, Donaldsonville was charged w/ Domestic Abuse Battery, Simple Robbery, Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle, and Disturbing the Peace;. Chris Turner, 37, Donaldsonville...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Where to brunch in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Brunch continues to gain popularity in the United States. Last year, nearly four in five Americans said they’d eaten breakfast foods outside of the traditional breakfast hours. Brunch is commonly viewed as a late morning meal that’s eaten in place of breakfast or...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Oppressive heat continues, but not for long

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - High heat continues to start the weekend with another heat advisory and near triple digit heat. We’ll also be close to a record, as we’ve been the past few days. Expect mostly sunny skies with a 20% chance of afternoon showers and storms,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge Pride Fest returns this Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge Pride Fest is back, and it’s paying homage to the lives who came before. The theme for the festival is Living Out Proud. Attendees can meet drag artists such as Ada Vox and learn about businesses that support the LGBTQ+ community. The free event will also have HIV testing, local artwork, entertainment, and more.
BATON ROUGE, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

O’Neil Robinson named Associate Principal of Donaldsonville High School

Ascension Parish Schools is pleased to announce that O’Neil Robinson has been appointed as the new Associate Principal at Donaldsonville High School. “It is always exciting to introduce outstanding appointments for our school system,” said Superintendent David Alexander. “Thank you for having the courage to take on new responsibilities and continue making this an excellent place for children to go to school.”
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

26K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy