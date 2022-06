DOWNTOWN AKRON — Curated Courthouse unveiled “A New Dawn Blooms” in the Summit County Courthouse recently. This piece, created by Akron area ceramics artist Bonnie Cohen, features a trillium, the state wildflower. Cohen is pictured with the artwork. The art incorporates thousands of pieces of glass and ceramic tile, much of it recycled glass or handmade, and about 100 4-inch tiles in the mosaic’s border created by art students from North and Firestone community learning centers (CLC) and led by teachers Steve Beltrondo and Michael Sieber. The students visited the courthouse during the recent unveiling to view the finished piece and also had a talkback session with Cohen.

