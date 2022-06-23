ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County, PA

Portion of Mercer County road to close

By Patty Coller
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

WEST MIDDLESEX, Pa. (WKBN) – A portion of Wheatland Road will be closed soon.

Wheatland Road from the intersection with Route 318 to Route718 will be closed from June 27 to July 1 so new pipe can be laid under the roadway near the Route 718 intersection.

July 4th safety tips from Pennsylvania fire commissioner

The work is being done by PennDOT.

The work is weather permitting. Drivers should plan for an alternate route.

WKBN

WKBN

