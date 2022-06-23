Portion of Mercer County road to close
WEST MIDDLESEX, Pa. (WKBN) – A portion of Wheatland Road will be closed soon.
Wheatland Road from the intersection with Route 318 to Route718 will be closed from June 27 to July 1 so new pipe can be laid under the roadway near the Route 718 intersection.
The work is being done by PennDOT.
The work is weather permitting. Drivers should plan for an alternate route.
