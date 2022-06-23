ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MTA to make NYC subway 95% accessible by 2055

By FOX 5 NY Staff
fox5ny.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK - On Wednesday, New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the MTA and accessibility advocates had reached a settlement agreement that means that the MTA is vowing that it will make subways 95% accessible to people with disabilities by 2055. "No New Yorker should have to worry...

www.fox5ny.com

Kathy Hochul
