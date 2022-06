Kill Devil Hills, N.C. — A 37-year-old woman drowned off the coast of the Outer Banks on Thursday around midnight, according to authorities. Megan Elaine Perry was swimming with her friend, a 31-year-old man, when both of them got caught up in a wave near 1st Street in Kill Devil Hills. After the man surfaced he did not see his friend, police said.

