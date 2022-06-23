ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, ME

Watching Your Wallet: Safeguarding Online Info

wabi.tv
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClouds increasing overnight with fog along the coast. Light...

www.wabi.tv

WDEA AM 1370

Beach Hazard Statement Saturday June 25

There is a Beach Hazard Statement in effect today, Saturday, June 25th from 8 a.m. through this evening. Areas affected include all of Coastal Hancock and Washington Counties. The warmer air temperatures in the mid to high 70's may cause people to underestimate the dangers of the cold water temperatures which are currently only around 50 degrees.
HANCOCK, ME
wabi.tv

Bangor man flips 400-pound tire for charity

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It was a grueling hot summer day in Bangor. But that didn’t stop Mike Laliberte from completing his annual tire flip. The task at hand was flipping a 400-pound tire exactly one mile while aiming to raise $22,000 for the Maine veteran’s project. “My...
BANGOR, ME
Bangor, ME
94.3 WCYY

One Historical Inn In Maine Has A Chillingly Haunted History

Countless amounts of people have traveled along Route 1A in Maine from Bangor on their way to Ellsworth and Bar Harbor. Through twists and turns, you'll come up to a picturesque hilltop opening with a majestic colonial building sitting atop known as the Lucerne Inn. The inn has been maintained since it was built in 1818, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and still operates today hosting guests, weddings and other events. But after decades of strange noises, shadows and other occurrences being reported by visitors, the question was asked, "is this place haunted?". And of course, there's a story.
MAINE STATE
B98.5

Augusta Family Needs Help Finding Their Missing Cockatiel

There is almost nothing more heartbreaking than when a beloved family pet goes missing. And it doesn't really matter what type of pet it is, either. Whether it barks, meows, slithers, or flies. we'll do almost anything to get that pet back. Sadly, the Blais family, of Augusta, is going...
AUGUSTA, ME
wabi.tv

Downeast Horizons goes ‘nature cruising’

BANR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Here’s something to smile about!. Downeast Horizons does a variety of activities over the course of the summer, including the Autism Walk and a September ‘Color Fun Run.’ But Thursday was a day of boat leisure for the organization, and a chance to take in all the natural beauty the coast of MDI has to offer.
BAR HARBOR, ME
Q97.9

Here’s What May Be Going into The Old Augusta, Maine Kmart Location

It's no surprise that people have been pondering different ideas and options for the now-vacant Augusta Kmart site that sits just off Western Avenue in the State's capital. According to the Kennebec Journal, initially, Augusta city councilors had poo-poo'd an idea that would have brought hundreds of garage-style self storage units to the site. However now, they say they're more open to a different kind of self storage option that's all part of a revised plan.
AUGUSTA, ME
#Safeguarding
Z107.3

Sad News For Bangor… the Dakin Pool Is Not Opening This Summer

When I was a kid, the public pools were where the fun was. It's funny, I grew up without a pool, like a lot of kids. But we had a camp. I could go swimming anytime I wanted to for the most part. But there was just something awesome about being able to swim in your own back yard. And back then, Hampden didn't have a public pool, so the options were even more limited.
BANGOR, ME
Boston Globe

Boyfriend sought in death of retreat organizer at Acadia National Park

WINTER HARBOR, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine are searching for a man in connection with the hit-and-run death in Acadia National Park of the founder of a youth retreat. The crash on the campus of the Schoodic Institute within the park killed Nicole Mokeme, 35, some time between Saturday night and early Sunday. Police said the man sought in connection with the death had been in a relationship with Mokeme, the Portland Press Herald reported.
ACCIDENTS
wabi.tv

Community helps Bangor family after fire

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor family that lost everything in an April house fire is getting a boost from its community as it looks to start over. Joe and Lillie Tuck and their three boys have been living with family in Corinth. This is what their house looked like...
BANGOR, ME
Q106.5

An Elderly Lincoln Man Was Found Safe by a Drone in Deep Woods

An elderly man with dementia was found safe in the deep woods of Lincoln, through the use of a drone camera. Searching for any missing person must be challenging, but when you're talking about an elderly person with dementia, it has to be especially tough. That person may be hard of hearing, so calling out for them might not be effective. If they're confused, they may not even recognize their name, even if they do hear it, or may not have the presence of mind to call out and signal their location.
LINCOLN, ME
wabi.tv

WATCH: Special Olympians take part in Tour De France event in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -It was a lovely day for a bike ride!. Thanks to program leaders securing a grant to get adaptive bikes -- Special Olympians and members of the Amicus day program held their own Tour De France. They prepared traditional snacks, had a cheering section and just an...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

The King’s Guard: Looking back at Elvis Presley’s lone Maine show

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - With a movie chronicling the life of music legend Elvis Presley in theaters this weekend, many in Maine are recalling the King’s lone appearance here in Maine. On May 24th, 1977, Elvis played the Augusta Civic Center. A plaque commemorating the occasion still sits proudly...
AUGUSTA, ME
wabi.tv

Washington man killed in motorcycle crash in Somerville

SOMERVILLE, Maine (WMTW) - A Washington man died after his motorcycle collided with a pick-up truck in Somerville. The crash happened Friday afternoon. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, a preliminary investigation shows the bike driven by 78-year old Christopher Lascoutx, collided with the truck as it was mid-turn broadside in the road.
SOMERVILLE, ME
wabi.tv

Authorities responding to an incident in Newburgh

NEWBURGH, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police and Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office are responding to an incident in Newburgh. We’re hearing reports that the incident is in the area of Miles Rd and Rte 202/Western Ave. Please avoid the area and expect delays. We will update this story...
NEWBURGH, ME

