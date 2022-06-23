Watching Your Wallet: Safeguarding Online Info

An elderly man with dementia was found safe in the deep woods of Lincoln, through the use of a drone camera. Searching for any missing person must be challenging, but when you're talking about an elderly person with dementia, it has to be especially tough. That person may be hard of hearing, so calling out for them might not be effective. If they're confused, they may not even recognize their name, even if they do hear it, or may not have the presence of mind to call out and signal their location.

LINCOLN, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO