ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Terminalia catappa aqueous leaf extract reverses insulin resistance, improves glucose transport and activates PI3K/AKT signalling in high fat/streptozotocin-induced diabetic rats

By Franklyn Nonso Iheagwam
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRising prevalence of type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) in sub-Saharan Africa has necessitated surveys of antidiabetic medicinal plants. This study assessed the antidiabetic mechanism of Terminalia catappa aqueous leaf extract (TCA) in high fat/low dose streptozotocin-induced type 2 diabetic rats. T2DM was induced by a combination of high-fat diet and low...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

The association between salt intake and blood pressure is mediated by body mass index but modified by hypertension: The ELSA-Brasil study

High salt intake has been linked to both obesity and high blood pressure (BP). Part of the variability of BP attributed to salt intake might be BMI-mediated. To investigate whether hypertension would be an effect modifier in the complex network including salt intake, obesity, and BP, we tested the hypothesis that salt intake has direct and BMI-mediated effects on systolic (SBP) and diastolic blood pressure (DBP). Data from 9,028 participants (aged 34"“75 years, 53.6% women) were analyzed. A validated formula was used to estimate daily salt intake from the sodium excretion (12"‰h urine collection). A path model adjusted for covariates was designed in which salt intake has both a direct and a BMI-mediated effect on BP. In normotensives, standardized beta coefficients showed significant direct (Men: 0.058 and 0.052, Women: 0.072 and 0,061, P"‰<"‰0.05) and BMI-mediated (Men: 0.040 and 0.065, Women: 0.038 and 0.067, P"‰<"‰0.05) effect of salt intake on the SBP and DBP, respectively. However, in hypertensive individuals, neither the direct (Men: 0.006 and 0.056, Women: 0.048 and 0.017) nor the indirect effect (Men: âˆ’0.044 and 0.014, Women: 0.011 and 0.050) of salt intake on the SBP and DBP were significant. These data suggest that cardiovascular risk stratification should consider the complex interaction between salt intake and weight gain, and their effects on BP of normotensive and hypertensive individuals.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Survival of SARS-CoV-2 and bovine coronavirus on common surfaces of living environments

Aerosols or saliva containing severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) can contaminate living environments, and viruses can be indirectly transmitted. To understand the survival potential of the virus, the viral titers of bovine coronavirus (BCoV), as a model virus, and SARS-CoV-2 were measured on porous and non-porous surfaces. The amount of infectious BCoV recovered remained relatively high on non-porous substrates. However, it quickly decreased on several non-porous surfaces such as nitrile rubber. The time taken to reach the limit of detection on non-woven masks, as a porous substrate, was longer than that ofÂ non-porous substrates. On porous substrates other than non-woven masks, the amount of virus recovered quickly decreased, and then remained at a low level. Representative substrates were tested with SARS-CoV-2. The decrease in the amount of infectious virus recovered was similar to that of BCoV, although that of SARS-CoV-2 was more rapid. RNA derived from SARS-CoV-2 was also detected using real-time PCR, and it remained on surfaces much longer than infectious virus, on all substrates. Therefore, it is important to measure the viral titer to avoid the overestimation of infectious virus contamination in the environments. Our results suggest that the surface structure was not directly related to viral survivability.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Analysis of survival outcomes in haematopoietic cell transplant studies: Pitfalls and solutions

The most important outcome of many studies of haematopoietic cell transplants is survival. The statistical field that deals with such outcomes is survival analysis. Methods developed in this field are also applicable to other outcomes where the occurrence and timing are important. Analysis of such time-to-event outcomes has special challenges because it takes time to observe time. The most important condition for unbiased estimation of a survival curve-non-informative censoring-is discussed along with methods to account for competing risks, a situation where multiple, mutually-exclusive endpoints are of interest. Techniques to compare survival outcomes between groups are reviewed, including the instance where it is unknown at baseline to which group a subject will belong later during follow-up (time-dependent covariates).
SCIENCE
Nature.com

One anastomosis gastric bypass as a one-stage bariatric surgical procedure in patients with BMI"‰â‰¥"‰50Â kg/m

In patients with BMI"‰â‰¥"‰50Â kg/m2, it is difficult to select an appropriate procedure that can lead to optimum results. This study aims to evaluate mid-term weight loss outcomes in patients with BMI"‰â‰¥"‰50Â kg/m2 following one anastomosis gastric bypass (OAGB) as a one-stage procedure. A prospective study was conducted on patients with BMI"‰â‰¥"‰50Â kg/m2, aged 18Â years and above who had undergone primary OAGB from January 2016 to February 2019 with at least two years follow-ups. A total of 197 patients with BMI"‰â‰¥"‰50Â kg/m2 had underwent OAGB. The mean age was 38Â years and the mean pre-operative BMI was 53.7Â kg/m2. Mean EWL% were 63.7%, 67.8% and 66.2% at one, two and five years after OAGB respectively. The highest level of EWL% was 68.4%, which was achieved in the 18th month following OAGB. OAGB can be performed safely in patients with BMI"‰â‰¥"‰50Â kg/m2 as a one-stage procedure with acceptable weight loss outcomes and remission of obesity associated medical problems.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Older Adults Diabetes#Diabetes Management#Diabetes Care#Senior Health#Pi3k Akt#Stz
Nature.com

Cost of stay and characteristics of patients with stroke and delayed discharge for non-clinical reasons

JoaquÃn CayÃ³n-de las CuevasÂ ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-1027-97178,9,. Delayed discharge for non-clinical reasons (bed-blocking) is characteristic of pathologies associated with ageing, loss of functional capacity and dependence such as stroke. The aims of this study were to describe the costs and characteristics of cases of patients with stroke and delayed discharge for non-clinical reasons (bed-blocking) compared with cases of bed-blocking (BB) for other reasons and to assess the relationship between the length of total stay (LOS) with patient characteristics and the context of care. A descriptive cross-sectional study was conducted at a high complexity public hospital in Northern Spain (2007"“2015). 443 stroke patients presented with BB. Delayed discharge increased LOS by approximately one week. The median age was 79.7Â years, significantly higher than in cases of BB for other reasons. Patients with stroke and BB are usually older patients, however, when younger patients are affected, their length of stay is longer in relation to the sudden onset of the problem and the lack of adequate functional recovery resources or residential facilities for intermediate care.
HEALTH
TheDailyBeast

This May Be the COVID Variant Scientists Are Dreading

COVID-19 cases are increasing again in the United Kingdom, potentially signaling a future surge in infections in the United States and other countries. A pair of new subvariants of the dominant Omicron variant—BA.4 and BA.5—appear to be driving the uptick in cases in the U.K. Worryingly, these subvariants seem to partially dodge antibodies from past infection or vaccination, making them more transmissible than other forms of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Doctors are left stunned after cancer 'disappears' for EVERY patient in drug trial - raising hopes treatment is 'tip of the iceberg' and can be used to help people fighting other forms of the disease

A new colorectal cancer drug has shocked researchers with how effective it is against the highly dangerous disease, after it virtually cured every member of a clinical trial. Dostarlimab, a monoclonal antibody drug that is already approved to treat endometrial cancer in the UK, smashed expectations in a trial at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Google
Country
China
sciencealert.com

Astronomers in China Claim Possible Detection of 'Extraterrestrial Civilizations'

China is claiming that its enormous "Sky Eye" telescope may have picked up trace signals from a distant alien civilization, according to a recently posted and subsequently deleted report by Chinese scientists. Astronomers at Beijing Normal University have discovered "several cases of possible technological traces and extraterrestrial civilizations from outside...
ASTRONOMY
Daily Mail

WHO chief 'believes Covid DID leak from Wuhan lab' after a 'catastrophic accident' in 2019 despite publicly maintaining 'all hypotheses remain on the table'

The head of the World Health Organisation privately believes the Covid pandemic started following a leak from a Chinese laboratory, a senior Government source claims. While publicly the group maintains that ‘all hypotheses remain on the table’ about the origins of Covid, the source said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organisation (WHO), had recently confided to a senior European politician that the most likely explanation was a catastrophic accident at a laboratory in Wuhan, where infections first spread during late 2019.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Grist

The disease after tomorrow

Many of us have spent the last two-and-a-half years worried about the health risks posed by other people. In the United States alone, more than 1 million have died from COVID-19, a painful consequence of how ill-prepared the nation was (and, in many ways, still is) for an infectious disease outbreak.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid: Omicron sub-variants ‘evolving to target the lungs and overcome immunity’ as UK cases surge

The latest sub-variants of Omicron may have evolved to target the lung, prompting fears the next wave of the Covid could be starting. Hospital admissions for Covid patients in England have begun to grow again, new NHS data shows. The World Health Organisation has been investigating two Omicron sub-variants since April to assess whether they are more infectious or dangerous than their predecessor. Both BA.4 and BA.5 have been added to the agency’s monitoring list. Last week new figures showed that Covid-19 infections in the UK increased by 43 per cent in the week after the platinum jubilee...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Scientists decipher the danger of gummy phlegm in severe COVID-19

Stanford University scientists have implicated a logjam of three long, stringy substances behind deadly thick sputum in COVID-19 patients who need a machine to help them breathe. One of these substances may prove especially amenable to treatment with a drug invented long ago for another purpose. It may also play a role in long COVID.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Polio: ‘Possible’ source of virus could be traced back to single household, says minister

It “might be possible” to trace the source of polio virus detected in London to a single household or street, a health minister has suggested.A national incident has been declared after the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) found polio in sewage samples collected from the London Beckton Sewage Treatment Works, which serves around four million people in north and east London.While it is normal for the virus to be picked up as isolated cases and not detected again, experts have raised the alarm after several genetically linked viruses were found in samples between February and May.Health minister Lord Kamall...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy