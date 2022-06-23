Terminalia catappa aqueous leaf extract reverses insulin resistance, improves glucose transport and activates PI3K/AKT signalling in high fat/streptozotocin-induced diabetic rats

Aerosols or saliva containing severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) can contaminate living environments, and viruses can be indirectly transmitted. To understand the survival potential of the virus, the viral titers of bovine coronavirus (BCoV), as a model virus, and SARS-CoV-2 were measured on porous and non-porous surfaces. The amount of infectious BCoV recovered remained relatively high on non-porous substrates. However, it quickly decreased on several non-porous surfaces such as nitrile rubber. The time taken to reach the limit of detection on non-woven masks, as a porous substrate, was longer than that ofÂ non-porous substrates. On porous substrates other than non-woven masks, the amount of virus recovered quickly decreased, and then remained at a low level. Representative substrates were tested with SARS-CoV-2. The decrease in the amount of infectious virus recovered was similar to that of BCoV, although that of SARS-CoV-2 was more rapid. RNA derived from SARS-CoV-2 was also detected using real-time PCR, and it remained on surfaces much longer than infectious virus, on all substrates. Therefore, it is important to measure the viral titer to avoid the overestimation of infectious virus contamination in the environments. Our results suggest that the surface structure was not directly related to viral survivability.

