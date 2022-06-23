ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa Gets $9.3 Million Grant For Rural Health, Stroke Care

Cover picture for the article(Des Moines, IA) -- The American Heart Association and the Helmsley Charitable Trust are announcing $9.3 million ion Helmsley grants to expand and enhance rural health and stroke care. $6.3 million will go toward Mission: Lifeline Stroke which focuses on connecting several components of acute stroke are. The American...

WHO 13

Celebratory event makes Iowa refugees feel welcome

DES MOINES, Iowa — A local non-profit is helping all Iowans feel welcome by celebrating World Refugee Day on Saturday. “It’s extremely important to me especially as the first generation child of an immigrant mother who did flee from war in Sudan,” said Ealaf Adam. Adam took part in Lutheran Services’ celebration of Iowa’s World […]
IOWA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Truck drives through abortion rights protesters in Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa -- A truck hit at least two protesters Friday night following an abortion rights rally in Iowa.Lyz Lenz, a local journalist and author, told The Associated Press that she saw the driver swerve around another car and hit two women on a crosswalk in downtown Cedar Rapids around 7:15 p.m.She said the truck drove over the foot of one of the protesters, and police took the woman to the hospital."There was a moment where I said, 'I think I'm going to see my friends die,'" said Lenz, who has written about numerous subjects including the white supremacist...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
WOWT

New abortion restrictions to start in Iowa next month

6 News exclusive DC bureau caught up with Nebraska Congressman Don Bacon and his first thoughts on today's Supreme Court decision. Deeply held beliefs on both sides of the issue are leading to demonstrations across the country. Updated: 24 hours ago. Now that the U.S. Supreme Court has made its...
kscj.com

COVID CASES CONTINUE IN SIOUXLAND

EVEN THOUGH THE PANDEMIC IS OVER, THERE ARE STILL NEW CASES OF COVID-19 BEING REPORTED EACH WEEK IN SIOUXLAND. TYLER BROCK, DEPUTY DIRECTOR OF SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH, SAYS CASE NUMBERS HAVE GONE UP IN SIOUX CITY RECENTLY:. TYLER1 OC…….EVERYWHERE ELSE. :17. BROCK SAYS MOST OF THOSE CASES HAVE...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Corydon Times-Republican

See how many LGBT people have children in Iowa

Investigated the number of LGBT people who have children in Iowa using data from the Williams Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
IOWA STATE
Albia Newspapers

Most popular girl names in the 70s in Iowa

Compiled the most popular baby names for girls of the 1970s in Iowa using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
kniakrls.com

Iowa Governor Candidate Deidre DeJear Discussed Education in Indianola Visit

Iowa Governor candidate Deidre DeJear visited Indianola earlier this week, hosting a campaign event with congressional candidate Christina Bohannon. DeJear said during the event funding public education and providing opportunities for students to take the jobs of the future is a big priority for her and for Iowa. “Right now...
INDIANOLA, IA
KCRG.com

Central Iowa Vapors & Parents Against Vaping E-Cigarettes (VAPE) react to FDA order

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Several organizations have voiced their reaction to the FDA’s order to remove Juul e-cigarettes from the US market. Co-Founder of Parents Against Vape E-Cigarettes, or PAVE, Meredith Berkman took a stance against the e-cigarette industry over 3 years ago. She wanted to protect her children from the risks of smoking vapor.
IOWA STATE
Sioux City Journal

OTHER VOICES: The cancer that's killing public schools

Years ago, my mom sometimes hosted her Happy Twenty club. The ladies that came, were well north of age 20, and now were pushing the half century mark, so gossip naturally had morphed from rumored, salacious, late-night rendezvous to who might suffer from what disease. But the ladies’ grim, but...
SIOUX CITY, IA
1380kcim.com

Iowa DNR Targets Impaired Boaters Over Independence Day Weekend During Operation Dry Water

The Fourth of July holiday is one of the busiest on Iowa’s waterways, and state, local, and federal law enforcement are partnering that weekend for an enhanced enforcement initiative on boating while intoxicated. Operation Dry Water begins on Saturday, July 2, and continues through Monday, July 4. Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Boating Administrator Susan Stocker says, “One-third of all boating fatalities nationally involved alcohol, and many of those victims were innocent bystanders. The effects of alcohol can be intensified when combined with wind and wave action and an extended time spent in the sun.” She notes alcohol’s effect on judgment, reaction time, balance, and vision can combine to become particularly dangerous on a crowded waterway. The DNR is joining forces with the U.S. Coast Guard, the Army Corps of Engineers, and sheriff’s offices statewide to target impaired boaters during the holiday weekend. Last year, more than 1,800 vessels containing over 6,200 boaters received 542 citations or warnings during Operation Dry Water.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Leaders React To Abortion Decision

(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa leaders are reacting strongly to today’s (Friday’s) official release of the U-S Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe-V-Wade. The 1973 decision created a constitutional right to an abortion, while today’s ruling leaves it up to individual states to grant such rights. In a statement, Governor Kim Reynolds praised the ruling, saying that “all human beings, without exception, are created equal,” and that she “won’t rest until every unborn Iowan is protected and respected.” Ross Wilburn, chair of the Iowa Democratic Party, calls it a “dark day for freedom,” and says “Iowa Democrats will continue to fight for every Iowan’s right to decide for themselves if, when, and with whom they want to have a family.”
IOWA STATE
theperrynews.com

Iowa DNR fines Wiese Industries $3,000 for permit violations

Wiese Industries, the Perry maker of farm tillage tools, has been fined $3,000 by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) for actions that “threaten the integrity of the DNR’s air quality program,” according to an administrative consent order filed this month. The penalties stem from DNR...
PERRY, IA
B100

Porch Lights Will Be On In Iowa This Weekend For An Important Reason

Monday, June 27th is a very tragic anniversary for many Iowans. Jodi Huisentruit was abducted on her way to anchor the morning news in Mason City Iowa 27 years ago. Sadly Jodi’s family and friends have had no closure and no answers, and no arrested/charges in connection with this unsolved case were ever made.

