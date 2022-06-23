ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport parking lots closed for maintenance

By Emily Hibbitts
WJHL
WJHL
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Parking lots at 102 Shelby Street, 420 Cherokee Street and all Renaissance Center lots at 1200 East Center Street will be temporarily closed for maintenance.

The City of Kingsport asks all vehicles to be removed from the lots by Thursday, June 23 at 5 p.m. any vehicles not removed will be towed.

TWRA IDs Kingsport man who died in boating accident

Drivers will need to use the different parking areas on Main Street, New Street, Cherokee Street and Wateree Street until the project is complete. One lot at Renaissance Center will be open for parking at any time during the planned maintenance.

Maintenance is scheduled to last from Friday, June 24 at 7 a.m. to Thursday, June 30.

For questions contact Pamela Gilmer at 423-229-9387.

