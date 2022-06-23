Kingsport parking lots closed for maintenance

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Parking lots at 102 Shelby Street, 420 Cherokee Street and all Renaissance Center lots at 1200 East Center Street will be temporarily closed for maintenance.

The City of Kingsport asks all vehicles to be removed from the lots by Thursday, June 23 at 5 p.m. any vehicles not removed will be towed.

Drivers will need to use the different parking areas on Main Street, New Street, Cherokee Street and Wateree Street until the project is complete. One lot at Renaissance Center will be open for parking at any time during the planned maintenance.

Maintenance is scheduled to last from Friday, June 24 at 7 a.m. to Thursday, June 30.

For questions contact Pamela Gilmer at 423-229-9387.

