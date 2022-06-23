ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Ferrari Taps into New Power Source for Carbon-Neutral Future

By Rob Lenihan
TheStreet
TheStreet
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44LPtu_0gK5ql1Q00

During World War II, Ferrari's (RACE) - Get Ferrari N.V. Report factory in Maranello was bombed twice by the Allies.

The automaker recovered, however, rebuilt and renovated the facility and went on to produce its iconic sports cars.

Carbon Neutral

Ferrari is continuing to improve the Maranello facility by installing a 1 MW solid oxide fuel cell plant at the location as part of its goal of becoming carbon neutral in 2030.

Fuel cells, which were invented over a century ago, have been used in practically every NASA space mission since the 1960s. Solid oxide fuel cells have been cited for their high electrical efficiencies and low operating costs.

"Ferrari is working harder than ever to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030, through the adoption of leading-edge technologies and of a scientific approach that are written in our DNA," Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna said in a statement.

The platform allows the choice of energy sources required to power the plant, such as hydrogen, natural gas, biomethane or a combination.

'I'm proud of y'all Ferrari'

Compared with the previous system, Ferrari said, the new set-up reduces 99% of the pollution that causes the build-up of smog and particulate matter.

The announcement received mixed reviews on social media.

"Boring…. You’re Ferrari…. Act like it!" one person said on Twitter.

"Gotta agree, f--k emissions we want raw power!" another commenter said.

"I'm proud of y'all Ferrari," another tweet

.

"Respect," read another.

The plant was built by the renewable energy company Bloom Energy (BE) - Get Bloom Energy Corporation Class A Report, which said the project marks the San Jose, Calif.-based company's entry into the European Union and Italy.

The company said its platform converts fuels such as hydrogen, biogas, or natural gas into clean electricity without combustion.

Bolster Energy Conservation

Bloom Energy Servers will initially provide 5% of the energy needed at Maranello, the company said, and are expected to cut gas requirements by around 20% from the combined heat and power (CHP) system now in use at Ferrari, while also reducing emissions.

"This will enable Ferrari to bolster energy conservation amid record-high energy prices, while simultaneously reducing greenhouse gas emissions and improving local air quality, with virtually zero harmful air pollutant emissions such as sulfur oxides, nitrogen oxides, and particulate matter," Bloom Energy said in a statement.

Italy's Ministry of Economic Development said the country plans to cover one-fifth of its energy demand from hydrogen by 2050.

Bloom Energy also has a relationship with SK ecoplant, an affiliate of South Korean conglomerate SK Group, which announced the completion of a fuel power cell plant earlier this month.

In October, SK ecoplant expanded its partnership with US-based Bloom Energy by agreeing to purchase 500MW of power over the next three years, a revenue commitment of $4.5 billion.

The Hills of Maranello

Since the start of their strategic partnership three years ago, Bloom Energy and SK ecoplant have transacted nearly 200 MW of projects together totaling more than $1.8 billion of equipment and expected service revenue, Bloom Energy said.

SK ecoplant said it would invest $255 million in Bloom Energy by acquiring 10 million shares of zero coupon, non-voting redeemable convertible preferred stock at a price of $25.50 per share.

Although it makes fast cars ,Ferrari has been slow to enter the electric vehicle market, even as rivals Lamborghini (VLKAF) , Bentley and Aston Martin announce or tout their new electric supercars.

Ferrari said it expects full-electric cars will make up 5% of sales in 2025 and 40% in 2030. Gasoline/electric hybrids will account for 40% in 2030 with internal combustion engines making up the rest.

Ferrari said in February that its Purosangue SUV is set to launch by the end of 2022 with the first buyers set to start receiving their cars early next year.

"I've driven it several times in the hills of Maranello," CEO Benedetto Vigna said during an earning call. "And I can testify that the driving experience is really astonishing."

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Every new passenger car sold in the world will be electric by 2040, says Exxon Mobil CEO Darren Woods

Even Exxon Mobil thinks electric vehicles are the future. The oil giant is predicting that by 2040, every new passenger car sold in the world will be electric, CEO Darren Woods told CNBC's David Faber in an interview. In 2021, just 9% of all passenger car sales were electric vehicles, including plug-in hybrids, according to market research company Canalys. That number is up 109% from 2020 says Canalys.
ECONOMY
CarBuzz.com

Audi Boss Defies German Government Over Combustion Stance

In recent times, it's looked like nothing could derail the powers that be from electrifying an industry that has relied on combustion power for over a century. We already know about Biden's goal for half of all car sales to be made up of EVs by 2030, and the European Union has a contentious plan to ban the sales of all gas-powered cars as soon as 2035. So it was with some surprise - and relief, for many enthusiasts - that German officials announced their rejection of the 2035 ban this week. One might've thought that Germany's leading automakers wouldn't mind some more time to fully electrify their lineups, but Audi's CEO seems to think otherwise.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Power#Renewable Energy#Green Energy#Greenhouse Gas#Vehicles#Ferrari Taps#Ferrari N V Report
electrek.co

Tesla prepares to upgrade Gigafactory Shanghai to produce 21,000 EVs per week

Tesla is preparing to partly shut down Gigafactory Shanghai for a few weeks in order to upgrade the factory to a production capacity of 21,000 electric vehicles per week. After a forced shutdown due to COVID-19 restrictions in Shanghai and then supply chain issues limiting the production, Tesla is now preparing to do a voluntary shut down to at least part of the production in order to do some significant upgrades.
ECONOMY
fordauthority.com

Ford Distance To Empty Accuracy Should Be Industry Standard

We’ve all seen it: a warning light within the gauge cluster that alerts the driver to the fact that the vehicle is running low on fuel. When seeing this light, you should probably get to a gas station as soon as possible, but exactly how many miles of range are left in the tank? Most vehicles don’t give much more than the “low fuel” indicator and a needle pointing toward “E,” but Ford takes this warning a step further to let drivers know just how many miles they can go before fuel runs dry. Let us explain what we mean.
CARS
The Independent

World’s biggest cruise ship sent to scrapyard before ever setting sail

What was set to be the world’s largest cruise ship by passenger capacity is being sent to the scrapyard - before it ever had a chance to set sail.The 9,000-passenger, 20-deck vessel, Global Dream II, was designed with an outdoor waterpark and a plush cinema, but has never left the dock.Built by German-Hong Kong shipbuilding business MV Wefrten, it was almost completed when the company filed for bankruptcy at the beginning of this year. A buyer for the giant ship has yet to be found, with German cruise industry magazine An Bord reporting that engines and parts would be...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
motor1.com

Einride Pod cabless truck granted NHTSA approval for US roads

Swedish freight technology company Einride has announced that it has received approval from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to operate its Autonomous Electric Transport (AET) vehicles on US public roads. This marks the first time a purpose-built autonomous electric truck without a driver on board receives permission to...
JOBS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Ferrari
CNBC

Exxon Mobil CEO Darren Woods calls for a higher price on carbon

Exxon Mobil CEO Darren Woods would like the U.S. government to help incentivize some of the clean energy innovations his company is developing, like biofuels and direct air capture of carbon dioxide. In an interview with CNBC's David Faber, the leader of one of the largest oil and gas companies...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
nextbigfuture.com

Real Time View of Starlink Satellites

Satellitemap.space has a real-time view of the Starlink low earth orbit satellite constellation. Each dot is a Starlink satellite. You can see how many are over any particular country or region. There are some string of dots. Those are recent launches that still have to move to their final positions.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
insideevs.com

Citroen My Ami EV Buggy Sells Out In 18 Minutes

Citroen is pulling out all the stops to try to make its Ami electric quadricycle appeal to buyers, including creating special versions with extra appeal. One they made that really seems to have struck a chord with buyers is the Ami Buggy, initially unveiled as the Ami Buggy Concept. It was so well received as a concept that Citroen decided to put it into production, essentially turning it into a desirable collectible.
CARS
nextbigfuture.com

MIT Space Bubbles Would Fully Reverse Global Warming

A team from MIT bubbles could be manufactured directly in outer space, forming an extensive deflective raft to reduce light from the sun. This would be geoeneringeering to fix climate change. The bubbles would be positioned at the Lagrangian Point between the Earth and the Sun. At the labs at...
SCIENCE
GeekyGadgets

Astro Pro electric bike offers a 78 mile range and 32mph top speed

The engineers and designers at C3STROM have created a new electric bike in the form of Astro. The Class 3 electric bike requires no licence and can be used both on and off-road and is available in two different versions Standard and Pro with the Pro offering a 78 mile maximum range with a 1040WH battery and the Standard a 50 mile range thanks to a 780WH battery. The Indiegogo campaign has already raised over $400,000 thanks to over 200 backers with still 11 days left.
BICYCLES
CarBuzz.com

Watch The AMG ONE Prove Why It's Worth $2.8 Million

After years of drooling over spy shots, the awe-inspiring Mercedes-AMG ONE was finally unveiled earlier this month. The incredible creation from Affalterbach is the most extreme AMG yet and is powered by a Formula 1-sourced, mid-mounted, 1.6-liter V6 that produces a mesmerizing 1,049 horsepower, with the help of four electric motors.
CARS
natureworldnews.com

As Wind Resources Around the World Declines, Wind Energy From Modern Wind Turbines Starts To Lose Efficiency

A large portion of the sustainable, low-CO2 transformation of the energy industry is due to wind energy. On the other hand, the effectiveness of wind turbines is determined by wind resources that are accessible, as well as their technical specifications. Through research and development efforts targeted at tackling environmental challenges,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
HeySoCal

Crude oil price on slippery slide

Crude prices have declined more than 15% off their highs from earlier this month. But as usual, and because of market mechanics, that reduction isn’t being felt at the pumps. The price for West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil — the North American oil benchmark — has fallen from its...
TRAFFIC
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
67K+
Followers
86K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy