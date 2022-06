Texas A&M has officially made the final four school list for one of the top defensive prospects in the nation in the 2023 recruiting class, cornerback, Tony Mitchell. He recently made the announcement via Twitter, with his full list consisting of Alabama, Auburn, Texas A&M, and Georgia. With his first official visit set for October 28th to visit Auburn, Mitchell has unofficially visited Texas A&M four times since last June, as the Aggies have trended up every month since then, finally showing that their efforts have paid off, and looking forward to making their final recruiting push going into the fall. 4️⃣...

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO