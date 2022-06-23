ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City Pride Month celebrations: What streets will be closed across New York City?

By Sarah Vasile
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City has been filled with pride the whole month of June, and those celebrations will shut down a significant amount of Manhattan streets starting June 24.

PIX11 News has a list of Pride events here , and a list of all the relevant street closures below:

June 24 street closures

Stonewall National Monument Ground Breaking & Concert

  • Waverly Place between West 10th Street and Gay Street
  • Christopher Street between Waverly Place and 7th Avenue South
  • West 4th Street between 7th Avenue South and Barrow Street
  • Grove Street between Waverly Place and West 4th Street
  • West Washington Place between West 4th Street and Barrow Street
  • West 10th Street between 7th Avenue South and Waverly Place

June 26 street closures

PrideFest

  • 4th Avenue between East 14th Street and Astor Place
  • East 13th Street between Broadway and 3rd Avenue
  • East 12th Street between Broadway and 3rd Avenue
  • East 11th Street between 4th Avenue and 3rd Avenue
  • East 10th Street between Broadway and 3rd Avenue
  • East 9th Street between Broadway and 3rd Avenue
  • East 8th Street between Broadway and 3rd Avenue
  • Astor Place between Lafayette Street and 3rd Avenue
  • Lafayette Street between East 9th Street / Wanamaker Place and Astor Place

The Real NYC Pride March

  • West 44th Street between 9th Avenue and 10th Avenue
  • 9th Avenue between West 44th Street and West 15th Street
  • West 14th Street between 9th Avenue and Washington Street
  • Washington Street between West 14th Street and Gansevoort Street
  • Gansevoort Street between Washington Street and 10th Avenue
NYC Pride March

  • 5th Avenue between 33rd Street and 25th Street
  • West/East 33rd Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue
  • West/East 32nd Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue
  • West/East 31st Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue
  • West/East 30th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue
  • West/East 29th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue
  • West/East 28th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue
  • West/East 27th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue
  • West/East 26th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue
  • West 25th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue
  • 5th Avenue between 25th Street and 8th Street
  • West 8th Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue
  • Greenwich Avenue between 6th Avenue and Christopher Street
  • Christopher Street between Greenwich Avenue and 7th Avenue South
  • 7th Avenue South between Christopher Street and Greenwich Avenue
  • 7th Avenue between Christopher Street and 16th Street
  • 7th Avenue between 15th Street and 19th Street
  • 16th Street between 8th Avenue and 6th Avenue
  • 17th Street between 9th Avenue and 6th Avenue
  • 18th Street between 8th Avenue and 6th Avenue
  • 19th Street between 9th Avenue and 7th Avenue
  • Christopher Street between West Street and 7th Avenue South
  • Greenwich Avenue between 6th Avenue and 8th Avenue
