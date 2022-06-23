New York City Pride Month celebrations: What streets will be closed across New York City?

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City has been filled with pride the whole month of June, and those celebrations will shut down a significant amount of Manhattan streets starting June 24.

PIX11 News has a list of Pride events here , and a list of all the relevant street closures below:

June 24 street closures

Stonewall National Monument Ground Breaking & Concert

Waverly Place between West 10th Street and Gay Street

Christopher Street between Waverly Place and 7th Avenue South

West 4th Street between 7th Avenue South and Barrow Street

Grove Street between Waverly Place and West 4th Street

West Washington Place between West 4th Street and Barrow Street

West 10th Street between 7th Avenue South and Waverly Place

June 26 street closures

4th Avenue between East 14th Street and Astor Place

East 13th Street between Broadway and 3rd Avenue

East 12th Street between Broadway and 3rd Avenue

East 11th Street between 4th Avenue and 3rd Avenue

East 10th Street between Broadway and 3rd Avenue

East 9th Street between Broadway and 3rd Avenue

East 8th Street between Broadway and 3rd Avenue

Astor Place between Lafayette Street and 3rd Avenue

Lafayette Street between East 9th Street / Wanamaker Place and Astor Place

The Real NYC Pride March

West 44th Street between 9th Avenue and 10th Avenue

9th Avenue between West 44th Street and West 15th Street

West 14th Street between 9th Avenue and Washington Street

Washington Street between West 14th Street and Gansevoort Street

Gansevoort Street between Washington Street and 10th Avenue

NYC Pride March

5th Avenue between 33rd Street and 25th Street

West/East 33rd Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue

West/East 32nd Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue

West/East 31st Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue

West/East 30th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue

West/East 29th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue

West/East 28th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue

West/East 27th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue

West/East 26th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue

West 25th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

5th Avenue between 25th Street and 8th Street

West 8th Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue

Greenwich Avenue between 6th Avenue and Christopher Street

Christopher Street between Greenwich Avenue and 7th Avenue South

7th Avenue South between Christopher Street and Greenwich Avenue

7th Avenue between Christopher Street and 16th Street

7th Avenue between 15th Street and 19th Street

16th Street between 8th Avenue and 6th Avenue

17th Street between 9th Avenue and 6th Avenue

18th Street between 8th Avenue and 6th Avenue

19th Street between 9th Avenue and 7th Avenue

Christopher Street between West Street and 7th Avenue South

Greenwich Avenue between 6th Avenue and 8th Avenue

