Findlay, OH

St. John's assistant Whiteman is new boys basketball coach at Liberty-Benton

By By Steve Junga / The Blade
 2 days ago

FINDLAY — Liberty-Benton High School hired Doug Whiteman as its new head boys basketball coach this week at a special meeting of the Liberty-Benton Local Schools Board of Education

Whiteman has 16 years of coaching experience, including 10 years as an assistant at St. John's Jesuit under Ed Heintschel and Mike Schoen, and a stint as head girls coach at Nelsonville-York in Ohio.

He succeeds Ben Gerken, who retired from coaching after 23 years in the Liberty-Benton boys program, including eight as head coach following his time as an assistant to Steve Williman.

“I am extremely excited and humbled to be the head boys basketball coach at Liberty-Benton,” Whiteman said in a statement released by the school. “I know how much the program means to the community, and I will work tirelessly to continue the rich tradition of L-B basketball.

“I had the privilege of being part of some elite programs, both as a player and as a coach, so I understand what it takes to maintain the level of excellence that L-B expects.”

Whiteman and his wife of 16 years, Cara, have 6-year-old twin sons. He played his high school basketball in Ohio at both Zanesville High School, and Zanesville Rosecrans. While at Nelsonville-York he was named Tri-Valley Conference coach of the year in 2016.

“Doug has a keen understanding of our culture and the role athletics plays in our school community, making him a great fit for our program,” said Liberty-Benton superintendent Mark Kowalski in the media release. “We are thrilled to have him join our team, and look forward to seeing what the next chapter of L-B basketball will look like under his leadership.”

Whiteman earned high praise from Schoen for his work with the Titans.

“Doug is a great basketball mind and teacher,” Schoen said. “He has a strong passion for working with young people. We were so fortunate to have Doug as an integral part of our program. He is a good friend of mine, and I wish him nothing but the best at Liberty-Benton.”

Gerken was 114-75 overall in eight seasons following the highly successful Williman as L-B head coach. Gerken's teams were 64-21 in Blanchard Valley Conference play, winning two outright championships, sharing two other BVC titles, and finishing second once. His 2016 team reached the Division III regionals.

Whiteman is indeed stepping into a program with a rich tradition.

Williman, who was 551-208 overall in 33 seasons as a high school head coach, including 516-133 in 28 years at Liberty-Benton (1986-2014). His L-B run included 16 BVC titles, fifteen 20-win seasons, a 27-0 Division IV state championship season in 1994-95, and a 26-1 D-III runner-up finish in 2006-07.

