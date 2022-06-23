ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

For a year, Jussie Smollett was shielded from the backlash. Then, he Googled himself

By Christi Carras
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dW0Z8_0gK5ptsD00

In a rare interview, Jussie Smollett recently opened up about the aftermath of being accused of staging his own hate crime in Chicago.

While speaking on Wednesday with Sirius XM's Sway Calloway, the former "Empire" star reflected on 2019 when he was arrested for filing a false police report claiming that he was the victim of a racist and homophobic attack in an affluent Chicago neighborhood.

Earlier this year, Smollett was convicted in Chicago on charges of staging a hate crime and sentenced to 150 days in jail. But the actor, director and musician, who has maintained his innocence, was released from jail shortly thereafter pending appeal.

"The prison system needs to be dismantled," Smollett said on "Sway in the Morning."

"I know that I didn't do this. ... That place is not meant for redemption. That place is not meant to make you come out better than when you went in."

After the arrest, a swift and severe backlash ensued. All over the internet, people piled on Smollett for allegedly wasting the police's time and resources for his personal gain. But Smollett didn't see any of the criticism until a year after he was detained, he told the radio program.

"When I say I was shut off from the world, I was shut off from the world," he said. "My family took my phone. I did not have my phone. ... I was not allowed to get on social media."

Smollett added that his loved ones protected him from the negativity "in a really beautiful way" until one day, he decided to Google himself.

"Worst idea ever," he said. "I really saw what it was, and it was so painful because I was like, 'Ooh, he said that about me? Oh my God. She said that?'"

In the wake of the alleged attack and before he was arrested, Smollett sat down to discuss the ordeal with Robin Roberts on "Good Morning America" — a bombshell interview he now regrets doing.

"I watched it and I was mortified," he told Calloway. "Every single word that I said in that interview was the truth, but there was a certain level of performative nature that came from it because I didn't want to be there. ...

"I was so angry and so offended that I had to go on national television and explain something that happened to me. And it was so political, and it was all of those things, and I found myself dealing with my own internalized homophobia."

Smollett appeared on "Sway in the Morning" to promote his newly released film, "B-Boy Blues," on BET+. His directorial debut is his first Hollywood project since he was fired from "Empire" after his 2019 arrest.

Several entertainment figures, including Smollett's "Empire" co-star Taraji P. Henson, have protested the outcome of his Chicago trial and posted the hashtag #FreeJussie on social media.

"I've never felt healthier and more grateful," Smollett told Calloway. "I'm getting out of the idea of trying to convince or trying to hope that people see the truth. ... I'm really just going where the love is."

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 686

James Unsicker
2d ago

I thought perhaps we had heard the end of this creep-alas he is like the proverbial bad penny!he keeps coming around. don't people like him ever accept personal responsibility for anything?

Reply(62)
870
Bubbalicious
2d ago

You tried to frame white Americans with a hate crime lynching YOU are what’s wrong with America , your race dividing tactics had no chance and you became an embarrassment to your race. All you did was reinforce the belief of the right that race baiting is a chip on your shoulder and you want the sins of their fathers paid by their grandchildren. Will NEVER EVER HAPPEN!!!!!

Reply(39)
698
Lou 9
2d ago

You committed a crime. You deserve to be in jail. And you keep playing that race card. Yeah, you're the victim.

Reply(2)
600
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
City
Empire, CA
Popculture

Sherri Shepherd's Daytime Talk Show 'Sherri' Gets Premiere Date

Sherri Shepherd's new daytime talk show Sherri is setting a fall premiere date. The new weekday talk show kicks off on Monday, Sept. 12, Deadline reported Tuesday, replacing The Wendy Williams Show in its regular time slot after the longtime daytime staple aired its final episode on June 17. "September...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Bake Off’s Peter Sawkins wasn’t ‘coming out’ in video holding hands with man: ‘I do not identify as LGBTQ+’

The Great British Bake Off winner Peter Sawkins has clarified that he does not “identify as LGBTQ+” after fans thought he came out on social media.The 21-year-old, who won the Channel 4 baking show in 2020, delighted fans as he shared a compilation of clips on Instagram last week from a recent holiday.In various parts of the video, which is soundtracked by the song “I Found You” by Stephen Sanchez, Sawkins appears to be holding hands with a man.Many of his followers interpreted this post as Sawkins coming out, flooding the comments section with rainbow emojis.“Well I didn’t see...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sway Calloway
Person
Jussie Smollett
IndieWire

Billy Eichner Disses Dave Chappelle in Netflix Special: ‘I Don’t Have Jamie Foxx to Defend Me’

Click here to read the full article. Billy Eichner doesn’t count Dave Chappelle as one of his “Bros.” The “Billy on the Street” star criticized Chappelle’s jokes about queer and trans people during the Netflix comedy special “Stand Out: An LGBTQ Celebration,” released June 9 after being recorded during Netflix Is a Joke Fest last month. Eichner hosted the largest gathering of LGBTQ+ comics in one stand-up special, as Netflix described, but the “Bros” screenwriter and star took aim at the streamer at itself during his set. “We all know how backwards and dangerous the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ laws are,” Eichner says....
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Elliot Page Tells Seth Meyers ‘Umbrella Academy’ Showrunner Was Excited About Incorporating Actor’s Transition Into The Show

Click here to read the full article. Elliot Page spoke to Seth Meyers on Late Night last night how The Umbrella Academy incorporated the actor’s own personal transition into Season 3 of the show, which premieres today on Netflix. “With Steve Blackman, the showrunner of Umbrella,” Page said, “When we first talked about it he seemed really excited about incorporating it into the show.” The duo brought in some help to make sure the show transitioned Page’s character, who was known as Vanya in the first two seasons, to Viktor, as he becomes known in Season 3, in a respectful and smooth...
TV SERIES
Reuters

Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall are getting a divorce - NYT

June 22 (Reuters) - Media Mogul Rupert Murdoch and actress Jerry Hall are getting a divorce, the New York Times reported on Wednesday, citing two people familiar with the matter. Murdoch got married to Hall in a low-key ceremony in central London in March 2016. Murdoch's divorce, his fourth, is...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Backlash#Police#Television#Sirius Xm
Decider.com

‘Snowflake Mountain’ on Netflix: How to Follow the Snowflakes on Instagram and TikTok

Summer is here and it’s time to hang out with some snowflakes. Snowflake Mountain is a new reality competition/survival show on Netflix that will surely fill the hole left in your viewing schedule while we wait for new seasons of Too Hot to Handle. The show drops 10 “snowflakes” (a.k.a. spoiled Gen Z’ers) into the wilderness where they will have to learn how to live off the land from a couple of veteran survivalists. If they make it to the end, they can earn $50,000. But if any of them decides to bail? That’s $5,000 taken out of the prize money!
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

T.I. & Tiny's Son, King Harris, Threatens Waffle House Workers

Just a couple of days ago, rapper T.I., congratulated his son, King, on graduating high school with honors. The father of eight expressed his feelings towards the 17-year-old's achievement saying, "shocked the sh*t out of me." Many people praised King for surpassing such an important milestone in his life, but his good behavior didn't last long.
CELEBRITIES
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
329K+
Followers
64K+
Post
155M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy