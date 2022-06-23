ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Sox infielder Danny Mendick suffers torn right ACL

By 670 Staff
670 The Score
670 The Score
 2 days ago

(670 The Score) The White Sox received the worst-case news on the knee injury that infielder Danny Mendick suffered Wednesday.

Mendick has a torn right ACL, the team announced Thursday afternoon, a day after he suffered the injury in a collision with left fielder Adam Haseley in Chicago’s 9-5 loss to Toronto. Mendick has been a key contributor for the White Sox and had played terrific baseball in star shortstop Tim Anderson’s recent absence. Mendick was hitting .289 with a .786 OPS in 31 games. He was officially placed on the 10-day injured list.

In other moves, the White Sox placed outfielder Adam Engel on the 10-day injured list with a strained right hamstring, recalled infielder/outfielder Gavin Sheets from Triple-A Charlotte and selected the contract of infielder Lenyn Sosa from Double-A Birmingham.

Additionally, the White Sox transferred outfielder Eloy Jimenez to the 60-day injured list, a move that was simply procedural. Jimenez is eligible to be reinstated any time as he continues his injury rehab assignment at Triple-A Charlotte.

Sheets hit .204 with a .597 OPS in 44 games for the White Sox earlier in the season before being sent down to the minor leagues.

Sosa, 22, will have the opportunity to fill Mendick’s do-everything role in the infield. He’s having a great season at Double-A, hitting .331 with 14 homers, 48 RBIs and a .933 OPS in 62 games. Sosa can play shortstop, second base or third base.

