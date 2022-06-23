ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disney Teams With Starz For Streaming Bundle in Latin America

By Etan Vlessing
 2 days ago
Walt Disney and Lionsgate ’s Starz platform have partnered to produce a streaming subscription bundle targeted at Latin America.

The offer ties together Disney+, Star+ and Starzplay for consumers in Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru. The latest streaming bundling offer comes as online video platforms face increasing competition as they roll out worldwide and contend against tech giants like Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+ as well as studio conglomerates’ platforms like Hulu, Paramount+, HBO Max and Discovery+.

Starz has a global streaming subscriber base of 24.5 million, while Disney+ boasts 137.7 million subscribers.

The partnership arrives as Lionsgate, which paid $4.4 billion in cash and stock deal in 2016 for Starz, aims to spinoff the premium pay TV brand into its own separate company. “We are targeting an announcement of our plan by the end of the summer and expect a transaction could close as early as our fiscal fourth quarter,” said Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer in an earnings call in late May.

The Disney and Starzplay streaming content bundle is offered with one tier and price in each of the Latin American markets. Once subscribed, users will download each app onto their devices to access each platform.

Star+ will offer live sports content from ESPN and TV series like The Simpsons and The Walking Dead and Latin American original productions like No fue mi culpa: Mexico and Los Protectores.

Disney+, subscribers will get access to movie releases like Turning Red from Disney and Pixar, Encanto from Walt Disney Animation Studios and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness from Marvel Studios.

And Starplay, the international streaming service from Starz, has Spanish language original series like Señorita 89 and the sci-fi thriller El Refugio as well as the Power franchise shows and limited series Gaslit .

The local currency prices for the Starzplay bundle with Disney+ are as follows: Brazil: R$ 55.90, Mexico: MXN 309.00, Argentina: ARS 1,150.00, Chile: CLP 12,500, Colombia: COP 49,900, Ecuador: USD 17.99 and Peru: PEN 55.90.

