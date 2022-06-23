ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Daron Payne takes shots at RGIII after tweet challenging Commanders D-Line

By Ryan Chichester
Robert Griffin III has been tweeting about the Commanders again, recently saying the team’s offense could be its most dynamic since his rookie season under center, but earlier this week, he had some words about the Washington defensive line.

“The Commanders D-Line showing up is more important than which Carson Wentz shows up,” RGIII tweeted. Four FIRST ROUND PICKS on the defensive front has to equal DOMINANCE. Stop fighting on the sidelines and start FIGHTING IN THE TRENCHES. Stop the run. Own the line of scrimmage and create havoc.”

The “stop fighting on the sidelines was a clear nod to an incident last season where Jon Allen and Daron Payne had to be separated on the sideline during an argument in a game. Payne clearly didn’t like the reference, as he responded, “who crowned you king?”

He then added, “boy a turf eater acting like an analyst.”

