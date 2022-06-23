ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Tesla spontaneously combusts in junkyard, won't stop burning

By Stephanie Raymond
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iH7sO_0gK5pOx200

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – A Tesla that was wrecked in a collision spontaneously burst into flames and would not stop re-igniting after sitting at a California junkyard for three weeks.

For more, stream KCBS Radio now .

The department shared photos of the effort on Facebook , saying firefighters had to think outside of the box to extinguish the blaze.

"Crews knocked the fire down, but the car kept re-igniting and off-gassing in the battery compartment. Working with the on-site wrecking yard personnel, the Tesla was moved on its side to gain access to the battery compartment underneath. Even with direct penetration, the vehicle would still re-ignite due to the residual heat," the department said.

Crews eventually created a small pit, placed the car inside and filled the pit with water, effectively submerging the battery compartment.

@metrofireofsacramento Extinguishing a Tesla proved challenging… #tesla #model3 #models #modelx #teslatok #teslamotors #teslafire #salvaged #wrecked ♬ original sound - Sacramento Metro Fire District

"The pit ultimately reduced the total amount of water needed, estimated at 4500 gallons, and limited the runoff of contaminated water," the department said.

All their efforts paid off and the fire was eventually extinguished, and no injuries were reported.

It's not clear what sparked the fire.

DOWNLOAD the Audacy App
SIGN UP and follow KCBS Radio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 2

Related
CBS Sacramento

Firefighters Hike Into Tahoe National Forest To Stop Lightning-Caused Tree Fire

NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) – Firefighters had to hike into the Tahoe National Forest on Thursday to battle a tree fire that was apparently started by lightning. California saw more than 66,000 lightning strikes across the state Wednesday night into Thursday. The tree that caught fire near Donner Lake. (Credit: Cal Fire) The barrage was one of the most extreme seen in years – with about a third of them being cloud-to-ground strikes, officials with the National Lightning Detection Network said. A vast majority of the lightning strikes were registered down in Southern California, but Northern California also saw some action. Case in point, Cal Fire and the US Forest Service announced that they responded to a lightning-caused tree fire above Donner Lake on Thursday evening. Firefighters had to hike for about a mile until they reached the fire on Schallenberger Ridge. Crews had to fell the tree to fully put out the flames, Cal Fire says. Firefighters will continue to be on high alert in case any lingering problems remain after the thunderstorm.  
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS Sacramento

Home And Sheds Catch Fire In Del Paso Heights

DEL PASO HEIGHTS (CBS13) – A home and some sheds caught fire in Del Paso Heights on Saturday morning. At around 6:15 a.m., Sacramento Fire Department crews received the call of a fire at a home along Marysville Boulevard near Acacia Avenue. When firefighters arrived, they found that the fire had damaged some sheds on the property along with a bungalow-style home behind the main home. A large plume of smoke could be seen from miles away. Fortunately, no one was injured in the fire, but parts of the property suffered heavy damage. Investigators are still working to determine the cause.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Solano County CHP Officer Helps Free Baby Deer Whose Head Was Stuck In Fence

SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) – A CHP officer recently helped a young critter that was stuck in a dangerous spot. On Saturday, CHP – Solano posted a photo on its Facebook page of an officer holding a baby deer, also known as a fawn. According to the CHP, Officer Ensley responded to the call of an injured animal, and when he arrived, he found the fawn with its head stuck in a fence. Ofc. Ensley was able to free the fawn and got his photo with it. While Ofc. Ensley’s help was necessary for the fawn to survive, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife says that, under normal circumstances, if you spot a baby deer, don’t interact with it, even if it appears to be abandoned. Adult female deer often leave their fawns in tall grass or brush for many hours while they look for food. To report an injured or sick fawn that appears to be orphaned, you’re asked to call your local CDFW regional office directly.
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Woman taking out trash attacked by bear inside her Lake Tahoe home

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Officials in California are warning homeowners to be aware after a woman was attacked by a bear in her home. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said the woman was attacked in broad daylight while she was taking the trash out of her home. Deputies that said when the woman took the trash out, she left her front door open, and while she was outside the bear walked into the house. When she returned home, she came face to face with the animal, who scratched her face and knocked her to the ground.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Junkyard#Accident#Download#Audacy#Kcbs Radio Facebook
CBS Sacramento

Firefighters Contain 3-Alarm Fire That Threatened Homes In Suisun City

SUISUN CITY (CBS13) – Authorities are investigating a series of fires in Suisun City that appear to have started within a short time from each other. Suisun City Fire says they were battling two smaller suspicious fires along Sunset Avenue on Friday when a third, more rapidly spreading blaze also started along Sunset Avenue. The third fire quickly prompted a three-alarm response, with homes being threatened on Silk Oak Drive. Firefighters were able to stop the spread of the flames before any homes were damaged, but mop-up work will be ongoing. Exactly what started the fires is under investigation.
SUISUN CITY, CA
FOX40

Turlock woman assaulted by delivery driver

TURLOCK, Calif. (KTXL) — The Turlock Police Department arrived to the 2300 block of Lander Avenue on Friday after getting a call of an Amazon driver attacking a woman near her front door, according to police. Police said when they arrived to the home at 11:31 a.m., they found two men restraining Ryan Lee Crisp, […]
TURLOCK, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Tesla
FOX40

Sacramento firefighter saves hummingbird from spiderweb

RIO LINDA, Calif. (KTXL) — After being saved several weeks ago, a hummingbird found itself in another predicament and in need of saving, according to a Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District Facebook post. Several weeks ago, Sacramento Metro Fire Engineer Tom Chen revived an exhausted hummingbird. This Thursday, Chen saved the tiny bird again after it […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCBS News Radio

KCBS News Radio

San Francisco, CA
13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from the Bay Area.

 https://www.audacy.com/kcbsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy