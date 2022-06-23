ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

Tom Brady was riled up after seeing the Patriots announce the return of their iconic red throwback uniform

By John Breech
CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the New England Patriots announced on Wednesday that the team's iconic red uniforms would be making a return for the 2022 season, one former Patriots player definitely took notice and that player was Tom Brady. Although Brady spent 20 years with the Patriots, he didn't get to wear...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 47

Doranna Brower
1d ago

I use to like Tom Brady as a quarterback, until he deflated the football. Now he's whining because they're changing the color of the uniform for a team he's no longer with?

Reply(2)
13
Making_Carter_Great_Again
2d ago

I remember that game Brady was just lights out and they pulled him in like the third quarter I think he could have set every record in the book that day

Reply
11
Jeffrey Felder
2d ago

it doesn't matter, he may get to wear it when he returns after signing his 1 day contract to retire a NE Patriot... that will help his Brand....

Reply(8)
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Girlfriend of Cardinals' Jeff Gladney also died in wreck

The NFL community was shocked and saddened to learn that Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in an accident in Dallas early on Monday morning. According to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday that 26-year-old Andrea Mercedes Palacios, Gladney's girlfriend, also died in the wreck.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Former Dallas Cowboys RB Marion Barber found unresponsive, police say

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A source from within the Cowboys organization told CBS 11 News that former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III was found unresponsive at his home in Frisco. Barber was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2005 NFL Draft out of Minnesota. He played for the Cowboys for six seasons from 2005 through 2010, making the Pro Bowl in his third season in the league. He was a popular player among Cowboys fans, rushing for 975 yards in 2007, using a physical running style to score 24 touchdowns during a two year period. He spent his first six seasons with the Dallas Cowboys before joining the Chicago Bears for the 2011 season.The older brother of Houston Texans safety Dominique Barber and the son of former New York Jets running back Marion Barber, Jr., he retired from the NFL at the age of 28 in 2012. Barber retired with 4,780 yards rushing and 53 touchdowns in his career.This is a breaking news story, please click back for updates. 
FRISCO, TX
The Spun

NFL World Thinking Of Shannon Sharpe After Heartbreaking News

Earlier this week, former Ravens defensive tackle Tony Siragusa passed away at the age of 55. His former teammate, Shannon Sharpe, posted a heartfelt video for "Goose" on Twitter. “I’m heartbroken,” Sharpe said in a video. “To say this is unexpected would be an understatement of 2022 for me. I’m...
NFL
WEKU

Former NFL running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas

Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
FRISCO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Football
Foxborough, MA
Football
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Foxborough, MA
Sports
City
Foxborough, MA
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Dyson Daniels' Mom Goes Viral At The NBA Draft

The 2022 NBA Draft officially kicked off on Thursday night with Duke's Paolo Banchero going No. 1 overall. In the days leading up to the draft, Auburn's Jabari Smith was expected to go with the top pick. However, the Orlando Magic apparently fooled everyone with the pick. Before the draft...
ORLANDO, FL
The Spun

Look: Deion Sanders Has Request For 2 NFL Teams

Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders had a message for two AFC East teams on Thursday. Actually, it was a message directed at the NFLPA player reps for the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins, who Deion wants to speak with for some reason. "I need the players that’s...
JACKSON, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
The Spun

Skip Bayless Says 1 NBA Star Has Become "Completely Delusional"

If there's one person in sports media most qualified to know what "completely delusional" looks like, it's Fox Sports' Skip Bayless. And on Friday, Bayless named the one NBA player who he believes fits the bill. On Friday's edition of Undisputed, Bayless asserted that Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Avalanche coach Jared Bednar gets brutally honest on controversial missed call in OT vs. Lightning

The Colorado Avalanche took Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final courtesy of an overtime goal from Nazem Kadri. The goal was not without controversy, however, as the Lightning and head coach Jon Cooper were quick to claim that the referees should have blown the play dead because of a too many men penalty. Avs head coach Jared Bednar has now weighed in on the controversial goal, saying he saw nothing wrong with the play, suggesting that close line changes occur frequently throughout any hockey game, via Michael Traikos.
TAMPA, FL
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Fans React After Paul George Marries Daniela Rajic: "Not The Only Ring He's Getting This Season."

Things haven't exactly gone to plan for Paul George since he joined the Los Angeles Clippers in 2019. A really poor playoff performance against the Denver Nuggets in 2020 earned him ridiculous amounts of slander and insulting nicknames, but things have been looking up ever since. He had an excellent performance in the playoffs in 2021 to redeem himself, but couldn't carry the Clippers to the NBA Finals without Kawhi Leonard.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Arch Manning's Commitment

In perhaps the biggest commitment decision by any player in a generation, five-star quarterback Arch Manning chose the University of Texas today. The announcement was made with a six-word tweet plus a photo where he was wearing a Longhorns shirt and dropping back for a throw. Manning recently visited the Longhorns' campus on his third official visit.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Throwback Uniform#Titans#Buccaneers#American Football#The New England Patriots
The Spun

Look: Vince Young Has 2-Word Reaction To Arch Manning News

21 years ago Vince Young became the most-hyped player in history to commit to the University of Texas. With Arch Manning making that same commitment today, the Longhorns legend had some brief thoughts. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Young had just two words for the newly-minted Longhorns quarterback. "Hook Em,"...
AUSTIN, TX
Yardbarker

Cubs at Pirates Game Briefly Delayed Due to an Unclear Situation in Bullpen

There was a bit of a mysterious situation early in Thursday’s series finale between the Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates. After Chicago starter Justin Steele threw his first pitch in the bottom of the first inning, trainers for both clubs ran out to the Cubs bullpen. Whenever trainers get involved, it’s safe to assume there is some type of medical issue.
CHICAGO, IL
thecomeback.com

Deshaun Watson settlement talks reportedly “fell apart”

The NFL’s investigation into Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson and the damning allegations against him is said to be nearing the end, with the two sides negotiating over the specific number of games he will miss as part of a suspension. In the wake of Watson settling 20 of the 24 lawsuits against him, it was assumed that a decision might be imminent.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

WWE Hall of Famer REFUSED offer for Ric Flair comeback match

Ric Flair’s comeback match was supposed to feature Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat in Starrcast V in July, but The Dragon refused the offer. It’s all but sure now that the 73-year-old “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair is going back to the ring for another match. While we originally reported that Ric Flair’s match is going […] The post WWE Hall of Famer REFUSED offer for Ric Flair comeback match appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WWE
CBS Sports

Deshaun Watson suspension decision: NFLPA concerned NFL will discipline Browns QB indefinitely, per report

Deshaun Watson has settled 20 of 24 civil lawsuits accusing him of sexual misconduct, but the Browns quarterback is not out of the woods when it comes to NFL discipline. While the former Texans star has publicly sworn innocence and avoided criminal charges for an alleged pattern of abuse during private massage therapy sessions, the NFL Players Association is concerned the NFL will suspend Watson for the entire 2022 season, if not indefinitely, according to Pro Football Network.

Comments / 0

Community Policy