ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grosse Pointe, MI

Hawk Hollow hosting 111th Michigan Amateur Championship starting Monday

By Greg Johnson
Dearborn Press & Guide
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatrick Sullivan of Grosse Pointe has turned professional and isn’t returning to defend in the 111th Michigan Amateur Championship presented by Carl’s Golfland starting Monday and continuing through Friday at Hawk Hollow Golf Course. However, the former University of Michigan golfer offered some advice to the field...

www.pressandguide.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HometownLife.com

MHSFCA all-star game: Livonia Franklin QB Zac Olesuk ends career as a winner

Only a handful of coaches get to participate in high school all-star games. It's a rare occurrence to even get asked to help out at one. And what's rarer is how many coaches Livonia Franklin had on the East squad for Saturday's Michigan High School Football Coaches Association's fourth annual all-star game at Lawrence Tech.
BELLEVILLE, MI
US 103.1

Are You in One of Michigan’s Original 3 Area Codes?

2022 marks the 75th anniversary of the advent of telephone area codes in the United States!. Back in 1947, North America started out with 86 area codes--three of them assigned to Michigan. Area code 517 was one of the originals. Anchored by Lansing, this code basically served the entire eastern...
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive.com

Michigan State trustees approve additional $67 million for Tom Izzo Football Building project

The renovation and expansion of the Michigan State football complex will enter the next stage with a large dollar figure attached. The university’s Board of Trustees on Friday morning unanimously approved the second and final phase of the project with a budget of $67 million and a completion date of October 2023. Dan Bollman, vice president of strategic infrastructure planning and facilities, said primary components of the project will be finished by August 2023.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Ypsilanti, MI
City
Lake Orion, MI
City
Otsego, MI
City
Portage, MI
City
East Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Kalamazoo, MI
City
Grosse Pointe Farms, MI
Grosse Pointe, MI
Sports
City
Bloomfield Hills, MI
City
Northville, MI
City
Grosse Pointe, MI
City
Richland, MI
City
West Bloomfield Township, MI
City
Champion Township, MI
City
Chelsea, MI
Dearborn Press & Guide

2022 MHSFCA East-West All-Star Game photo gallery

The 2022 Michigan High School Football Coaches Association East-West All-Star Game was held on Saturday, June 25 at Lawrence Technological University in Southfield. The annual game features many of the top outgoing seniors, from both sides of the state, in a head-to-head battle. This year’s contest was won by the East squad, as it held on for a 14-7 victory over the West.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
Golf Channel

Michigan man shoots 17-under 55, featuring a front-nine 25

First came Rhein Gibson in 2012. Then there was Alexander Hughes in 2020. Now, Michigan native Andrew Ruthkoski has joined the short list of golfers to shoot a world-record 55. Gibson and Hughes both shot their 55s on par 71 golf courses – coincidentally both in Oklahoma – while Ruthkoski...
MUSKEGON, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Ball#Golf Digest#University Of Michigan#111th Michigan#Golfland#Hawk Hollow Golf Course
Banana 101.5

Is Anything Ever Going to Happen With Southmoor Golf Club in Burton?

Southmoor Golf Club has become just another eyesore for the area. It always pains me to see an abandoned golf course. For several years now, Southmoor Golf Club on Dort Highway in Burton has just been sitting unused. Last I knew, plans were trying to be passed to turn some of the land from general commercial to light industrial. That change was would allow the land to be used for a commercial medical marijuana site. That was back in 2018 and I haven't seen much more about that since.
BURTON, MI
CBS Detroit

Red Wings Legends Vladimir Konstantinov, Darren McCarty Kick Off ‘Rally For Vlady’ In Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) — Red Wings legends Vladimir Konstantinov and Darren McCarty are joining The Brain Injury Association of Michigan in kicking off “Rally for Vlady” on Thursday, a rally organized on behalf of 18,000 catastrophically injured Michiganders. “Rally for Vlady: Lighting the Lamp for 18,000 Auto No-Fault Survivors” will kick off at 4 p.m., June 23, at the Spirit of Detroit Plaza. The rally comes one week after the 25th anniversary of the tragic crash that left Konstantinov with life-altering brain injuries and requiring 24-hour care. The rally also comes as families await a decision on a Court of Appeals case regarding the state’s no-fault auto insurance reform law that passed in 2019. The new law, which went into effect on July 1, 2021, was aimed to lower insurance rates. In addition, no-fault medical insurance for survivors of catastrophic crashes was reduced to 55% coverage. However, those in opposition say the new law is impacting the care they’ve been receiving over the years due to the retroactive application of the reforms. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Rochester Hills, MI

Rochester Hills is a quaint little city in Michigan’s Oakland County with a lot of local history. This city is perfect for a modest relaxing vacation. Its calm environment and peaceful aura will give you an escape from the hustle and bustle of cities. This city has a lot...
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Dearborn Press & Guide

Dearborn bar picked for best burger in Michigan

Reader’s Digest has named Miller’s Bar as having the best hamburger in Michigan. A story in the magazine about the best burger in all 50 states had the following to say about Miller’s burgers. “Just outside of Detroit is Dearborn, where Miller’s Bar has been grilling up...
Dearborn Press & Guide

Several Henry Ford College softball players honored

After a strong year for the Henry Ford College softball team, several players were honored by the Michigan Community College Athletic Association. The 2022 MCCAA All-Conference Player of the Year was Anna Atherton, who is a graduate of New Boston Huron High School. Throughout the season, she was was named MCCAA Eastern Conference Softball Player of the Week twice.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Jobbie Nooner in southeast Michigan: a truly unique Metro Detroit tradition

LAKE ST. CLAIR , Mich. (FOX 2) - The Midwest's second biggest boat party is back on Lake St. Clair in Metro Detroit as Jobbie Nooner returns!. The annual summer tradition is on Lake Saint Clair and takes place the last Friday of every June. It's boats, beverages, and bikinis - but also dad bods, debauchery, and drinking.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Don’t be basic: 22 off-the-beaten-path Michigan attractions to check out

I am often asked as a Detroit local what there is to do around here, by out-of-towners or neighbors that don’t get out much. Common answers (my answers are anything but common) might include the Detroit Zoo, the DIA, Belle Isle, or the Riverwalk, and while all are fantastic and very entertaining answers, I like to give suggestions that are a little bit more like me: odd, weird, quirky, funny, or obscure perhaps.
DETROIT, MI
moderncampground.com

RV Retailer Acquires A&S RV Centers, Expands Into Michigan

RV Retailer, LLC (RVR) announced last Wednesday the acquisition of A&S RV Centers with two locations in Auburn Hills and Midland, Michigan. “We are excited to enter Michigan with A&S RV Centers growing our store count to 102 across the nation. Michigan is the 4th largest RV market in terms of registrations with excellent RV demographics. I know very well what a great state it is to enjoy the outdoors. I grew up in Michigan, and my family went camping in our RV most weekends in the spring, summer, and fall,” Jon Ferrando, chief executive officer and president of RVR.
MICHIGAN STATE
dbusiness.com

Variety Kovan Golf Classic 2022

Variety, the Children’s Charity of Detroit hosted the 33rd annual Kovan Golf Classic on Monday, June 20, at Knollwood Country Club in West Bloomfield Township. The event helps provide funds for the Dr. Bradley S. Kovan Memorial Fund at University of Michigan C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital and Variety core programs serving children with unique and special needs. Following 18 holes of golf, guests enjoyed cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, a dinner, an auction, and a raffle. The event was sponsored by Team Rehabilitation, SLI, and Black Label Lincoln of Troy. // Photographs by Patrick Gloria.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy