Hawk Hollow hosting 111th Michigan Amateur Championship starting Monday

(CBS DETROIT) — Red Wings legends Vladimir Konstantinov and Darren McCarty are joining The Brain Injury Association of Michigan in kicking off “Rally for Vlady” on Thursday, a rally organized on behalf of 18,000 catastrophically injured Michiganders. “Rally for Vlady: Lighting the Lamp for 18,000 Auto No-Fault Survivors” will kick off at 4 p.m., June 23, at the Spirit of Detroit Plaza. The rally comes one week after the 25th anniversary of the tragic crash that left Konstantinov with life-altering brain injuries and requiring 24-hour care. The rally also comes as families await a decision on a Court of Appeals case regarding the state’s no-fault auto insurance reform law that passed in 2019. The new law, which went into effect on July 1, 2021, was aimed to lower insurance rates. In addition, no-fault medical insurance for survivors of catastrophic crashes was reduced to 55% coverage. However, those in opposition say the new law is impacting the care they’ve been receiving over the years due to the retroactive application of the reforms. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO