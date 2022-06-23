Where to Watch and Stream Silenced Free Online

Click here to read the full article. Slowly but surely, the global TV market is shifting. Whether it’s mainly due to the rise of streaming platforms, the rush for international imports brought on by a pandemic production shortage, or an audience finally taking advantage of a wealth of options, series in languages other than English are in the middle of a boom. While some shows have certainly helped spur that influx of new fans (including ones that can be found below), the nature of the modern TV world is that there are precious few shows anymore that become can’t-miss phenomena. Netflix recently...

TV SERIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO