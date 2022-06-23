ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where to Watch and Stream Silenced Free Online

Cover picture for the articleCast: Gong Yoo Jung Yu-mi Kim Hyun-soo Jung In-seo Baek Seung-hwan. Based on actual events that took place at Gwangju Inhwa School for the hearing-impaired, where young deaf students were the victims of repeated sexual assaults by faculty members over a period of five years in the early 2000s....

Decider.com

New on Amazon Prime Video July 2022

Amazon Prime Video is dropping a whole slew of binge-worthy titles this July, including plenty of must-see movies that require no trip to the theater — although popcorn is, of course, always encouraged. But before we get into the slate of upcoming films, we have to mention one of...
IndieWire

The Best International Series on Netflix to Watch Right Now

Click here to read the full article. Slowly but surely, the global TV market is shifting. Whether it’s mainly due to the rise of streaming platforms, the rush for international imports brought on by a pandemic production shortage, or an audience finally taking advantage of a wealth of options, series in languages other than English are in the middle of a boom. While some shows have certainly helped spur that influx of new fans (including ones that can be found below), the nature of the modern TV world is that there are precious few shows anymore that become can’t-miss phenomena. Netflix recently...
The Hollywood Reporter

Disney Teams With Starz For Streaming Bundle in Latin America

Walt Disney and Lionsgate’s Starz platform have partnered to produce a streaming subscription bundle targeted at Latin America. The offer ties together Disney+, Star+ and Starzplay for consumers in Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru. The latest streaming bundling offer comes as online video platforms face increasing competition as they roll out worldwide and contend against tech giants like Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+ as well as studio conglomerates’ platforms like Hulu, Paramount+, HBO Max and Discovery+.More from The Hollywood ReporterLionsgate Nabs 'Thieves' Gambit' Novel for Movie Adaptation'Star Wars' Favorite Discusses Surprise Return for 'Obi-Wan Kenobi'Ted Sarandos Explains...
BGR.com

This shocking Netflix docuseries has viewers glued to their screens

Some crimes are so high-profile, so shocking, and the ensuing trials such a media circus … that multiple streaming services step with their own competing and juicy retellings of the affair. The Staircase murder case is one such example, with both Netflix and HBO Max giving viewers different versions of the story. And in different genres, no less, with one a docuseries and the other a dramatization.
Rolling Stone

How to Watch ‘Westworld’ Season Four Online for Free

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. “This is the story about a girl,” Evan Rachel Wood’s character Christina says in the latest trailer for Season Four of Westworld. “Every single day she wakes up, the more she sees it, but nobody else can.” Nearly two years since the sci-fi series’ Season Three finale aired, the fourth season finally premieres on HBO and HBO Max on June 26. And after how the show’s third chapter ended, it’s anyone’s guess where the...
Where to Watch and Stream Elite Squad: The Enemy Within Free Online

Cast: Wagner Moura Irandhir Santos André Ramiro Pedro Van-Held Maria Ribeiro. After a bloody invasion of the BOPE in the High-Security Penitentiary Bangu 1 in Rio de Janeiro to control a rebellion of interns, the Lieutenant-Colonel Roberto Nascimento and the second in command Captain André Matias are accused by the Human Right Aids member Diogo Fraga of execution of prisoners. Matias is transferred to the corrupted Military Police and Nascimento is exonerated from the BOPE by the Governor.
TechSpot

Netflix may have just confirmed ad-supported tier is coming soon

What just happened? Having once said it had no plans to ever go down the ad-supported-tier route, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos has now confirmed it will be offering such a plan as part of its service. According to reports, the streaming giant aims to roll out the new, cheaper options before the year is out.
PC Gamer

Today's Wordle answer #372: Sunday, June 26

It's Sunday, so that means it's time for the June 26 (372) Wordle answer. It's the last day of the week and the weekend (the last Sunday in June too), and for me that means today's Wordle must done free from any win streak worries or brain-scratching over making optimal guesses—I'll just do my best and see how it goes.
Stranger Things Season 4 Creators on Volume 2 Ending: "Things Might Not Go Well"

In just a few more days, the second volume to the critically-acclaimed series Stranger Things will finally arrive on Netflix. The first volume left the entire Hawkins gang in jeopardy under the hands of the show's latest villain Vecna, with Max (Sadie Sink) still under Vecna's spell, Nancy (Natalia Dyer) trapped in the Upside Down, and the constant foreshadowing of an unfortunate fate for Will (Noah Schnapp). With Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) miles away to save her friends, it looks like fans should brace themselves for a death of a beloved character.
CNET

Peacock Review: Lots of Free TV, But You'll Need a Paid Plan to See Everything

Peacock, NBCUniversal's streaming platform, has experienced a surge in growth since its arrival on the scene in July 2020. Though not as large as some of its rivals, the platform looks similar to Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus and HBO Max, with a tiled interface lined with famous network shows. But...
Game of Thrones Star Gwendoline Christie Shares Promising Comment About the Jon Snow Sequel

As fans gear up for the upcoming Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon, they were all extra ecstatic when rumors swirled online that HBO is developing another spinoff based on beloved King of the North, Kit Harington's Jon Snow. Although details are not yet disclosed to the public, a recent statement from Emilia Clarke seemingly confirms the development. Now, another Game of Thrones star shares her thoughts about the Jon Snow spinoff.
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Opening Scene Released Online

While anime fans in North America and other regions are waiting for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero to arrive in theaters this summer, the highly-anticipated shonen film is already showing in theaters in Japan, and leaks have made it online. The film features Gohan, Piccolo, and other Z-Fighters battle the...
Mark Hamill Reveals Major Regret About His Star Wars X-Wing

There’s no denying that Luke Skywalker is the undisputed face of the Star Wars franchise and apart from being known as a Jedi Master, the iconic character played by acting legend Mark Hamill is also a skilled pilot and he’s displayed his flight expertise on multiple occasions, most notably in A New Hope where he was intrumental in blowing up the Death Star.
Your Ultimate Guide to What to Stream on HBO Max, Netflix, Amazon, and More in July 2022

We're halfway through the year — congratulations on making it this far — but we're approaching the end for a couple of our favorite shows. The best shows and movies to watch in July on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and more include the final episodes of Stranger Things Season 4 and Better Call Saul, which wraps up its series as maybe mankind's greatest invention. But it's also the beginning of great new things, like HBO's The Rehearsal and Amazon Prime Video's Paper Girls.
