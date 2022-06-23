Where to Watch and Stream Silenced Free Online

Walt Disney and Lionsgate’s Starz platform have partnered to produce a streaming subscription bundle targeted at Latin America.
The offer ties together Disney+, Star+ and Starzplay for consumers in Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru. The latest streaming bundling offer comes as online video platforms face increasing competition as they roll out worldwide and contend against tech giants like Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+ as well as studio conglomerates’ platforms like Hulu, Paramount+, HBO Max and Discovery+.More from The Hollywood ReporterLionsgate Nabs 'Thieves' Gambit' Novel for Movie Adaptation'Star Wars' Favorite Discusses Surprise Return for 'Obi-Wan Kenobi'Ted Sarandos Explains...
Comments / 0