ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Watching Your Wallet: Safeguarding Online Info

WCTV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCCFD says it teamed up with a multitude of agencies to put out a large fire at a lumber yard...

www.wctv.tv

Comments / 0

Related
WCTV

Fire departments team up to put out large lumber yard fire in Cook County

CECIL, Ga. (WCTV) - The Cook County Fire Department says it teamed up with a multitude of agencies to put out a large fire at a lumber yard in Cecil on Wednesday. According to a CCFD Facebook post, the fire started in the sawmill, then spread fast through the lumber yard. CCFD says it was the largest fire it had to battle while temperatures outside were 102 degrees.
CECIL, GA
WALB 10

APD needs help identifying man inappropriately talking to young girls

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) needs help to identify a man, according to a Facebook post by the agency. APD said the man was at Target, 2721 Dawson Road, talking to young girls inappropriately. Anyone with information can call Albany police at (229) 431-2100 or Crime...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Gutherie Lumber Company in Cecil catches fire

CECIL, Ga. (WALB) -Fire personnel worked to contain a fire that happened at Guthrie Lumber Company located on Union Street on Wednesday, according to Cook County Fire Chief Johnny West. The Cecil Fire Department, Lowndes County Fire Department, East Berrien Fire Department, Brooks County Fire Department, and the Georgia Forestry...
CECIL, GA
wfxl.com

Five displaced after Valdosta fire, cause of fire under investigation

Authorities in Valdosta are investigating a recent house fire that left five people displaced. Shortly after 9 P.M., on Thursday, June 23, the Valdosta Fire Department responded to the report of a structure fire at 921 Nardo Street. VPD says the first fire unit arrived within five minutes. On the...
VALDOSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Safeguarding
Albany Herald

Albany Transit System says removal of passenger and child right call

ALBANY — For a former Albany Transit System bus driver, picking up a stranded elderly woman and her young grandson was a matter of empathy. For the city of Albany, the rider posed safety and liability issues. When those two views collided, the driver quit after her eighth day...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Update: 1 killed in late Thursday night Albany shooting identified

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One man was killed and another was injured in a deadly shooting that happened late Thursday night in Albany, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Just before midnight, police responded to the 300 block of Slater King Drive. Two men were shot. Police said one...
ALBANY, GA
valdostatoday.com

Valdosta apartment complex purchased for $8.5M

VALDOSTA – Latitude 30 Apartments, a multifamily property, was purchased by Oakwood Capital for $8.5 million. According to Digital Journal, Oakwood capital purchased Latitude 30 Apartments in Valdosta, Georgia for $8.5 million. Oakwood originally acquired the property in the first quarter of 2022 and recently completed the million dollar aquisition.
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

Camilla officials enhance splash pad with cooling fans

CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - For those seeking more fun in the sun, the city of Camilla is making things a lot more convenient for parents while their kids cool off in the water. The city has brought out two fans to keep the parents cool under the picnic pavilion. “It’s...
CAMILLA, GA
WALB 10

Valdosta man sentenced for illegal gun possession

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta man was sentenced to prison after illegally possessing a gun, according to the US Attorney’s Office of the Middle District of Georgia. Deontray Demorria Crumpton, 25, was sentenced to eight and a half years in prison and three years of supervised release to run concurrently with any term of imprisonment imposed in a Miami-Dade County, Fla. state case and consecutively to any term of imprisonment imposed in a pending Lowndes County case for probation violation.
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

Body found in Albany warehouse

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A body was found in an Albany warehouse, according to Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler. The coroner said the body was found in a metal building on North Washington and Roosevelt. Fowler said the body was there for several days and could be possibly heat-related. The...
ALBANY, GA
The Georgia Sun

46-year-old Georgia man accused of trafficking meth

PITTS — On Friday, June 17, 2022, the GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office and Wilcox County Sheriff’s Office arrested 46-year-old Jimmy Lee Clack Jr. on accusations of trafficking methamphetamine and possession of heroin. The GBI, Wilcox County Sheriff’s Office, Ben Hill County Sheriff’s Office and Crisp County...
PITTS, GA
douglasnow.com

Suspect arrested on 20 charges after alleged assault on girlfriend

A 29-year-old man is now in custody on 20 charges, including aggravated assault, after he allegedly choked and hit a woman because she didn't make him a sandwich. The suspect, Austin Lowe, was apprehended after an officer pulled his weapon on him while attempting to run back inside the victim's home.
DOUGLAS, GA
wfxl.com

UPDATE: One killed, one injured in Slater King Drive shooting

A man has died and another injured in a shooting in Albany late Thursday night. Albany police responded to the 300 block of Slater King Drive just before 12 a.m. Friday. When officers arrived at the location, two males were found suffering from gunshot wounds. 40-year-old Keith Harris was unable...
ALBANY, GA
douglasnow.com

Two juveniles arrested for allegedly shooting their father

A ten-year-old and twelve-year-old from Douglas have been charged with aggravated assault in connection to the recent shooting of their father. According to officials with the Douglas Police Department, officers were dispatched to a residence on East Franklin Street around midnight on June 18 in reference to an individual with a gunshot wound.
DOUGLAS, GA
douglasnow.com

Douglas man arrested for allegedly assaulting his mother

A local 20-year-old is now facing serious charges after he allegedly assaulted his mother by hitting her with a silver pot approximately 30 times and choking her for several minutes. The suspect, Tydarius Lester of Douglas, referred to himself as "the God and the Devil" during the reported attack. According...
DOUGLAS, GA
douglasnow.com

Thurman indicted on two new counts of Aggravated Battery

Jimmy Thurman, who was indicted on one count of aggravated battery in 2019, has now received two additional charges for an assault he allegedly committed in 2017. Thurman was arrested on October 12, 2017, following a reported assault that occurred on October 7, 2017, on David Zanders of Douglas. Two years later, a Coffee County grand jury indicted Thurman on the charge, which accused him of "maliciously causing bodily harm to David Zanders by punching him in the face and breaking bones in the jaw, rendering his jaw temporarily useless."
DOUGLAS, GA
CNHI

Tifton man gets federal prison on drug charges

TIFTON — A Tifton man who led authorities on a high-speed pursuit in 2020 has been sentenced to federal prison on drug charges. Joshua Gannon Deanda, 24, was sentenced June 21 to serve 150 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute heroin, according to a U.S. Department of Justice statement.
TIFTON, GA
WALB 10

4 heat-related deaths reported in Albany within a week

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - In the last seven days, Albany has seen four possible heat-related deaths. Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler says those that died were all men, between 49 and to 63-years-old. They all had underlying health issues, like high blood pressure and diabetes. “I just want family members...
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

Wild Adventures plans two-week Celebrate America Festival

VALDOSTA — Wild Adventures Theme Park celebrates the Fourth of July holiday and summer the only way it knows how; with epic fun, heart pumping entertainment and fireworks. The Celebrate America Festival, presented by Humana, is a two-week festival, June 25-July 10 at the theme park with special events during the day and night, including fireworks, a live concert, and the Harlem Globetrotters. All active and retired military personnel are invited to Celebrate America with free admission.

Comments / 0

Community Policy