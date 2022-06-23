ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon, MI

Man sentenced to decades in prison for 2020 stabbing

By Anna Skog
WOOD TV8
 2 days ago

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A man will spend up to 90 years in prison for stabbing and killing a woman in Muskegon in 2020.

On Thursday, Kristopher Joesel was sentenced to between 33 and 90 years in prison with credit for almost two years served. He was found guilty in May for second-degree murder after a trial that lasted four days, court documents said.

The murder happened on July 18, 2020. Joesel stabbed a 33-year-old woman named Laura Sanchez. The police said Joesel and Sanchez did not know each other .

The night of the stabbing, Joesel was kicked out of a bar nearby before he got a knife and started damaging vehicles in the parking lot, according to prosecutors. He slashed the tires of the vehicle Sanchez was sitting in with her boyfriend, authorities said. Sanchez then confronted the Joesel and followed him as he left the bar.

Once Joesel got to his home at the Amazon Apartments, he attacked Sanchez with the knife and killed her. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

