Vermont State

VDH: COVID cases, hospitalizations, deaths fall

vermontbiz.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVermont Business Magazine The Vermont Department of Health reported June 22 that COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to decline and are considered "Low." Levels are at their lowest since a surge in cases that began last August. Deaths attributed to COVID-19 stand at 682. There have been 10 deaths in June...

vermontbiz.com

Comments



