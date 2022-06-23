VDH: COVID cases, hospitalizations, deaths fall

A suspected diagnosis of cancer in the emergency department (ED) may be associated with poor outcomes, related to health disparities, however data are limited. This is a retrospective observational cohort of the Indiana State Department of Health Cancer Registry, and the Indiana Network for Patient Care. First time cancer diagnoses appearing in the registry between January 2013 and December 2017 were included. Cases identified as patients who had an ED visit in the 6Â months before their cancer diagnosis; controls had no preceding ED visits. The primary outcome was mortality, comparing ED-associated mortality to non-ED-associated. 134,761 first-time cancer patients were identified, including 15,432 (11.5%) cases. The mean age was same at 65, more of the cases were Black than the controls (12.4% vs 7.4%, P"‰<"‰.0001) and more were low income (36.4%. vs 29.3%). The top 3 ED-associated cancer diagnoses were lung (18.4%), breast (8.9%), and colorectal cancers (8.9%), whereas the controls were breast (17%), lung (14.9%), and prostate cancers (10.1%). Cases observed an over three-fold higher mortality, with cumulative death rate of 32.9% for cases vs 9.0% for controls (P"‰<"‰.0001). Regression analysis predicting mortality, controlling for many confounders produced an odds ratio of 4.12 (95% CI 3.72"“4.56 for cases). This study found that an ED visit within 6Â months prior to the first time of ICD-coded cancer is associated with Black race, low income and an overall three-fold increased adjusted risk of death. The mortality rates for ED-associated cancers are uniformly worse for all cancer types. These data suggest that additional work is needed to reduce disparities among ED-associated cancer diagnoses.

