Dothan, AL

Governor Ivey sends request to President Biden regarding armed forces vaccine exemption policy

By WTVY Staff
wtvy.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Governor Kay Ivey has sent an open letter to President Joe Biden regarding the...

www.wtvy.com

Comments / 7

tigerchick46
1d ago

she needs to write him a letter telling him why she's using our relief money to build 2 huge prisons instead of HELPING ALABAMIANS..

Reply(1)
7
Mike Hopkins
2d ago

He has no requirement to read or entertain her letter. Tell her to write a letter explaining why she hasn't had children.

Reply(1)
5
Comments / 0

