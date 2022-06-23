Governor Ivey sends request to President Biden regarding armed forces vaccine exemption policy

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall wanted to get a 2019 law banning most abortions on the books on Friday. Roe v. Wade was the law of the land, there had been an injunction against it, but after Friday’s ruling, he filed an emergency motion to dissolve the injunction. On Friday, WDHN learned that his motion has been granted, and effective immediately, most abortions are illegal in Alabama.

