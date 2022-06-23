ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ada County, ID

An Idaho couple was accused of starving a 5-year-old. A jury just returned its verdict

By Alex Brizee
Idaho Statesman
Idaho Statesman
 2 days ago

An Idaho girl was 5 years old when she suffered a heart attack because of a lack of care from her then-guardians. Now, almost five years later, she is “thriving,” according to Ada County Deputy Prosecutor Daniel Dinger.

That moment came out in court in the trial of Gwendalyn and Byron Buthman, who were found guilty Wednesday evening of starving the girl, identified by the initials E.B. in court documents.

The Buthmans each were convicted of two felonies: injury to a child and an enhancement of infliction of great bodily injury, Ada County Prosecutor’s Office spokesperson Emily Lowe told the Statesman by email. In addition, they were each found guilty of a misdemeanor count of injury to a child.

The couple will be sentenced at 1 p.m. Sept. 19 at the Ada County Courthouse, according to online court records. The prosecution motioned 4th District Judge Darla Williamson to place the Buthmans in custody now, but it was denied, Lowe said.

Sometime between October 2015 to March 2018, E.B. was forced to eat a vegetable protein powder, which E.B. described as “mush.” Additionally, E.B. was isolated from the rest of her family, forced to pick up dog poop as a chore, and slept in the laundry room — sometimes without a mattress, court records show.

“They isolated her from the family, she wasn’t a part of the family unit,” testified Dawn Cliff, a habilitative interventionist who worked with E.B. from September 2017 to February 2018.

E.B. was one of the other witnesses called. On June 7, she took the stand and answered questions from both the prosecution and defense regarding her experience living with the Buthmans.

“When you lived with Gwen and Byron, how did they treat you?” Ada County Deputy Prosecutor Katelyn Margueritte Farley asked.

“Not so good,” E.B. responded.

E.B.’s testimony details mistreatment

In a roughly hour-and-a-half testimony, E.B. swiveled back and forth in her chair as she was asked question after question about her life with the Buthmans.

The girl said she couldn’t remember everything about her childhood there, but she did remember that once she left, she “felt safe.”

While living with the Buthmans, E.B. said she lived in several rooms, but the laundry room is where she stayed the longest. She said she remembers having a “mattress at one point,” but eventually slept on a thin mat with no blankets.

Cliff testified that E.B. slept on a one-inch mat a majority of the time.

“She was skinny, her skin was dry,” Cliff said. “She appeared malnourished — just not a healthy kid.”

E.B. was expected to eat the “mush” while her siblings and other members of the family were able to eat “regular food,” E.B. said. The only change to her diet was after she suffered the heart attack — and then PediaSure was added to her meals.

“Since (E.B.) wasn’t using her words to express what she wanted to eat, that’s what they were giving her,” Cliff said.

Additionally, E.B. did not sit with the family during meal times, and would sit in a high chair in the corner.

“I would sit in the high chair for like a couple hours and I have scars on the side of my legs because of that,” E.B. testified.

Cliff said that E.B. wasn’t allowed to sit with the rest of the family because Gwendalyn “was disgusted by the way E.B. ate and didn’t want to see her eating.”

“In general, how did Gwen and Byron treat (E.B.)?” Farley asked Cliff.

“It was very negative,” Cliff responded.

Forced to use the bathroom outside

E.B. was required to drink five to six 16.9 oz bottles of water a day, Cliff testified, which meant that she had to urinate a lot. If E.B. had to go more than once in an hour, she was told to use a five-gallon bucket outside.

“(E.B.) would carry the bucket across the yard and dump it in the back corner,” Cliff said.

In October 2017, E.B. soiled her diaper and was forced to go outside — without shoes or pants — by Gwendalyn Buthman, Cliff said.

Cliff said she looked outside through a window and saw that E.B. was “laying in the grass,” so Cliff said she ran outside and began to call for E.B., but the little girl wasn’t responding.

Cliff then called for Gwendalyn Buthman, who took E.B. upstairs and gave her a bath. After that, Gwendalyn left and came back with an unidentified man.

At that point, Cliff said she took E.B. to the hospital. Cliff wasn’t able to provide additional details once E.B. was in the hospital, as the Buthmans sent her home.

But E.B. had suffered a cardiac arrest.

“I remember Gwen and Byron rushing to the hospital,” E.B. said about what she remembers about her heart attack. “I remember me in front of the swing set not doing anything, just staring, not moving.”

Once E.B. returned from the hospital, Cliff said, she was still forced to perform tasks.

“I did not feel that their home was a healthy environment for her to grow,” Cliff testified.

Comments / 3

Related
Post Register

Boise police looking for witnesses after officer-involved Star shooting

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Boise Police Department is asking any potential witnesses to the officer-involved shooting in Star to come forward. The Ada County Critical Taskforce is investigating the incident. The Boise Police Department has worked with local authorities to canvas the area and speak with witnesses. On...
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Ada County, ID
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Ada County, ID
Crime & Safety
Idaho's Newschannel 7

‘We love you Monkey’: Community honors missing Fruitland boy for his sixth birthday

FRUITLAND, Idaho — Blue balloons were sent off into the sky in Kiwianis Park in Payette Friday to celebrate and honor missing Fruitland boy Michael Vaughan's sixth birthday. “I hope he sees them," said Brandi Neal, Michael’s mother. She added blue was his favorite color and she made sure to get biodegradable balloons because he "loved the environment."
FRUITLAND, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

West Boise house damaged in fire early Thursday

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Fire and Police departments are investigating a fire that broke out early Thursday morning in a neighborhood off of North Five Mile Road. Witnesses told KTVB the fire, which was reported at about 3 a.m., left minimal damage to one home on Constantine Avenue, but spread to a house next door. They said the house was empty and was up for sale.
BOISE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mattress#Hospital#Violent Crime#Buthmans
Post Register

Meridian dog dies after being locked in hot truck

MERIDIAN, Idaho (CBS2) — A Meridian dog died after being locked inside of a hot truck, the Idaho Humane Society reports. The truck was parked in the sun and the window was cracked. However, the car registered 147 degrees inside with the door open, an IHS Humane Officer said.
MERIDIAN, ID
98.3 The Snake

Idaho Home to the Best Ran City in the United States, But it Isn’t Boise

Living in a city has many pros but also cons. There are more people, more traffic, and often things are more expensive. There are also pros to being closer to hospitals, and groceries, there is more to do than in small towns or the country, and there are more job opportunities. Some cities are just too big while others don't seem to have enough. Most people have a certain city that is their favorite. Some prefer Los Angeles for its weather or New York for all of its shows, or maybe Las Vegas for the nightlife and gambling is more your style. They are all run differently, but which city in the United States is run the best?
BOISE, ID
KIVI-TV

Abortions will soon be banned in Idaho. Here's how far you'd have to travel to the nearest Planned Parenthood.

BOISE, Idaho — Today's ruling will have a huge impact on women in states where abortion will become illegal. Abortions will be banned in Idaho in 30 days with exceptions only for rape, incest and to protect the mother's life. For those seeking an abortion but do not fall in those categories, how far would someone have to travel within the region to get care?
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
boisestatepublicradio.org

'Small town' feel? Yes, but Police Chief says Boise has to be prepared for ‘big city’ challenges

In the early afternoon of June 11, a person wishing to remain anonymous called Coeur d’Alene police to say dozens of men had been loading up into a U-Haul in a hotel parking lot, like “a little army.” Before the day was over, news organizations across the nation detailed the arrests of 31 men, each charged with conspiracy to riot at a Coeur d’Alene Pride rally.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

You Won’t Believe What is Hiding in the Master Closet of This Extraordinary $5.5 Million Boise Home

No doubt this home is an absolute stunner. From the layout to the finishes to the decks to the resort like pool to the unbelievable views of Boise. As I was scrolling through the striking photos of the home the master closet shocked me the most. I have scrolled through a lot of multi million dollar homes in the area and have never seen anything like it. Check out the extraordinary home and see what is hiding in the master closet.
BOISE, ID
Idaho Statesman

Idaho Statesman

Boise, ID
1K+
Followers
325
Post
388K+
Views
ABOUT

Nestled in the Treasure Valley where the desert meets the Rocky Mountains, Boise is one of the country's most likable and livable areas. Boise offers the cultural experiences of a large metropolitan area with the feel of a small town. The location and mild climate encourage a wide variety of outdoor recreation opportunities all within a short distance of downtown. Whether readers are tapping a keyboard, watching a video or combing through the newspaper, the Idaho Statesman connects them to what is happening in their community and the world.

 https://www.idahostatesman.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy