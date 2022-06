Looking for a way to take your next family vacation to the next level? We suggest booking a stay in a hotel that’s extra special. We found unique and fun hotels neat NYC with themed rooms (forest, treehouse, jungle); hotels in trains, boats and a helicopter, and even a hotel created by one of the members of the B-52s. Plus: cool hotels right here in NYC for your next staycation. For more ideas on where to stay, check out our favorite babymoon ideas, our picks for airbnbs for large groups where we go when we want to do some glamping near NYC.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO