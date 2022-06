TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Rain chances will be a higher today thanks in part to a surface trough and a center of low pressure hanging around the Big Bend and South Georgia. The radar was already active in parts of the Big Bend as of 8 a.m. Rain chances overall will be at 60% with highs in the 80s to near 90 (mainly inland)

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 17 HOURS AGO