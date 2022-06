I can never get enough of Waylon Jennings. Of course, these days, we all think of him as the ultimate country outlaw, who paved the way for an incredible era of music back in the 1970’s. And his 1976 collaborative record with Willie Nelson, Tompall Glaser and wife Jessi Colter, Wanted! The Outlaws, was wildly successful, becoming first country album to ever go platinum. Waylon has admitted more than once that he hated the whole concept of it, and even once […] The post Waylon Jennings Said That The “Outlaw” Title He Was Given In The ’70s Was “The Dumbest Thing I Ever Heard” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO