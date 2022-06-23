ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte County, CA

Pet of the Week: Louise

actionnewsnow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLouise is our Pet of the Week! She's a 10 month old...

www.actionnewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
rosevilletoday.com

Pet Adoption Specials at Placer County Animal Services

Auburn, Calif.- Interested in adopting a furry friend to your family? Now through July 2, 2022, Placer County Animal Services is holding pet adoption specials for Adopt-A-Palooza!. $10 discounted adoptions for cats and dogs through July 2, 2022 at Placer County Animal Services. An additional licensing fee may be required....
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Sierra Sun

Amazing dog: Five weeks alone, two rescues and one escape

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — A stray dog that survived more than five weeks on her own, during which time she was hit by a car and suffered injuries, is finally rehabilitated and ready for adoption. Estrella was first spotted in Tahoe City in February. It took several tries and...
TAHOE CITY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Jamie Lee Curtis plans movie about Camp Fire

PARADISE, Calif. - Hollywood actress Jamie Lee Curtis visited Paradise recently, and we now know why. She's planning to make a movie about the Camp Fire. Curtis posed for pictures with employees at the Holiday Market on the Skyway in late April. On Wednesday, she shared the news on Facebook,...
PARADISE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Calm weather bringing down tree limbs without warning

CHICO, Calif. - Temperatures are up and the weather is calm, but that has not stopped local tree limbs from crashing down. Early Friday morning, a Chico couple woke up to the AC off and the power out, only to discover a massive limb from a 50 plus year old tree pulled plug on their rental home.
CHICO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
County
Butte County, CA
Local
California Pets & Animals
Butte County, CA
Pets & Animals
Butte County, CA
Lifestyle
actionnewsnow.com

Chico set to clear out Comanche Creek, City updates shelter status

CHICO, Calif. - Chico will move through the Comanche Creek homeless camp site next Wednesday, June 29, 2022, handing out 7-day notices to the homeless living there. The city is trying to clear out the entire area all at once, but the settlement agreement says the city can only give notices and move out 50 homeless people at once.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Tree falls early Friday morning, barely missing home and cars in Chico

CHICO, Calif. - A Chico family had a close call early Friday morning, when a tree in their front yard splintered and fell within a few feet of their home. Around 1 a.m. Friday, a large part of the tree fell, barely missing their home and two cars in the driveway. The incident happened in the 12-hundred block of Dale Way on the city's east side off mariposa avenue.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Crews pick up trash at Chico homeless camps

CHICO, Calif. - The public works department of the City of Chico cleaned up trash at two homeless encampments on Thursday. Workers went through the bike path located off East Lassen Avenue and Emilio Way. Crews removed trash before heading over to Comanche Creek Greenway where they picked up a...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Forward progress of vegetation fire in Paradise stopped

PARADISE, Calif. - Firefighters stopped the forward spread of a vegetation fire in Paradise. CAL FIRE Butte County said the fire was on Pacheco Lane shortly before 2 p.m. on Saturday. Crews are cutting a containment line and mopping up. The fire was about a tenth of an acre.
PARADISE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
worldnationnews.com

Comanche Creek Greenway Selected as Next Camping Conservation Area

CHICO – Comanche Creek Greenway was chosen as the next location for Chico to enforce its no-camping ordinances and evaluate people for entry to pallet shelters at the emergency site for non-congregated housing. Interim City Manager Paul Hahn said the city has completed enforcement through the Lindo Canal. On...
CHICO, CA
FOX40

Fire crews working metal recycling facility blaze

YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — Multiple fire crews are putting out a large metal recycling facility blaze on North Township Road Saturday. According to Cal Fire Butte County, it is assisting the Sutter County Fire Department with a Battalion Chief, a dozer, four engines, and one engine from Oroville. The Feather River Air Quality Management […]
SUTTER COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
kubaradio.com

Local Legend Cotton Rosser Has Passed Away

(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – Local, national and international rodeo legend Cotton Rosser has passed away. From the Flying U Facebook page: For decades Cotton Rosser has been a legend in the sport of rodeo. His name is synonymous with the great family entertainment of the Flying U, but beyond the well known exterior was a man that loved his animals, his family and entertaining generations of families and creating memories that will last them a lifetime. Cotton peacefully tipped his hat for the last time this morning, June 22, 2022. His legacy will live on through his wife Karin, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Long live the King of the Cowboys, Cotton Rosser.
MARYSVILLE, CA
WGAU

Woman taking out trash attacked by bear inside her Lake Tahoe home

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Officials in California are warning homeowners to be aware after a woman was attacked by a bear in her home. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said the woman was attacked in broad daylight while she was taking the trash out of her home. Deputies that said when the woman took the trash out, she left her front door open, and while she was outside the bear walked into the house. When she returned home, she came face to face with the animal, who scratched her face and knocked her to the ground.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Firefighters stop spread of vegetation fire in Thermalito

THERMALITO, Calif. - Firefighters stopped the forward spread of a vegetation fire in Thermalito on Saturday morning. CAL FIRE Butte County said the fire was burning off of 18th Street and was about a quarter of an acre. It was burning behind several homes and all structure threats were mitigated.
THERMALITO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy