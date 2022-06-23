Pet of the Week: Louise

(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – Local, national and international rodeo legend Cotton Rosser has passed away. From the Flying U Facebook page: For decades Cotton Rosser has been a legend in the sport of rodeo. His name is synonymous with the great family entertainment of the Flying U, but beyond the well known exterior was a man that loved his animals, his family and entertaining generations of families and creating memories that will last them a lifetime. Cotton peacefully tipped his hat for the last time this morning, June 22, 2022. His legacy will live on through his wife Karin, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Long live the King of the Cowboys, Cotton Rosser.
