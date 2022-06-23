Where to Watch and Stream My Neighbor Totoro Free Online

Netflix has been steadily speeding up the rate of some of their anime releases in recent years, and soon it will have one of its speediest premieres yet as it will be releasing one of the new Summer anime offerings simultaneously together with its launch in Japan. When the streaming service first began picking up anime licenses and started productions of its own, one of the things that knocked it down a peg for many fans was the fact that it often meant that a new seasonal series would be held back until months after its conclusion to release all in one go. But that's been changing steadily.

COMICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO