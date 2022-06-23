Where to Watch and Stream My Neighbor Totoro Free Online

The first time I saw Cookie Mueller she was having sex with a chicken. In Walking Through Clear Water in a Pool Painted Black, a newly reissued collection of her stories, she recalls the day her mother read the script that contained this chicken scene: she was midway through shooting the film Pink Flamingos by John Waters and he was due by to pick her up any minute. “‘ART?!?!?!” her mother screamed, trying to stop her leaving the house. “ART!?!?! THIS ISN’T ART!!” Waters later described her as “a writer, a mother, an outlaw, an actress, a fashion designer, a go-go dancer, a witch-doctor, an art-hag and above all a goddess.” The second time I saw her was in Nan Goldin’s photograph taken at her funeral. She lies in a pleated silk-lined casket surrounded by flowers, in bangles and eyeliner, and she looks impossibly glamorous and impossibly alive.
