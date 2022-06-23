ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

What states have concealed carry laws?

By Natalie Prieb, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WLNS
WLNS
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IrHS3_0gK5lB3500

( The Hill ) — The Supreme Court struck down a New York law Thursday that made it difficult to obtain a permit to carry a handgun outside the home, marking a major expansion of Second Amendment rights.

The 6-3 decision calls into question similar restrictions in a number of other states across the U.S. that give licensing authorities wide discretion over whether to provide applicants with permits to carry handguns.

Here are the states that could be affected:

California

The West Coast state, which has the strictest gun laws of any state in the country, is a may-issue state in regards to gun permits based on an applicant’s need and suitability, according to the United States Concealed Carry Association .

Any California resident who has not previously reported ownership of a firearm is considered a “personal firearm importer” and must either send a report to the Department of Justice detailing their firearm or transfer the firearm to a licensed dealer or police department.

Supreme Court expands gun rights in major Second Amendment ruling

Concealed carry is only legal in the state with a California concealed carry weapons license, and state residents must be at least 18 years old to obtain the license. However, a licensing authority has the power to require applicants to be older than 18 if they so choose. California also does not recognize any concealed carry permits from other states.

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) committed in the aftermath of the Uvalde, Texas, elementary school shooting last month to sign a package that imposed restrictions on the sale of firearms to minors as well as ghost guns, or unlicensed kits to build firearms.

Massachusetts

Massachusetts is a may-issue state that requires a license to purchase a firearm, which is issued through the State Police Firearms Record Bureau. Residents must complete a state-approved firearms training course to obtain a license.

Concealed carry is legal in the state for individuals who have a license and are 21 or older but is prohibited in certain areas like schools and airports. Massachusetts does not recognize permits from other states.

Connecticut

Connecticut, another may-issue state, gives local law enforcement discretion over whether to issue a permit to carry a handgun based on the applicant’s suitability. The suitability requirement applies to applicants seeking new permits as well as those updating existing permits.

Connecticut residents must have a state pistol permit to purchase a handgun, and concealed carry is legal for those who have the permit.

The minimum age for concealed carry is 21, and certain areas including schools and state parks are off-limits. Connecticut does not honor permits from other states and requires a state-approved training course for those attempting to obtain a license.

New Jersey

The Garden State, which Everytown ranked as having the lowest rate of firearm ownership in the U.S., is a may-issue state that gives law enforcement discretion over whether to issue a concealed weapons permit to an applicant.

Applicants are required to obtain approval from their local police chief and then present their application to a superior court judge.

Gun purchases by New Jersey residents must go through a state-licensed dealer or a private resident of the state, both of which require the purchase permit to be sent to the New Jersey Police Firearms Investigations Unit.

Concealed carry is only legal with a New Jersey handgun permits, and the state does not honor permits from other states.

Delaware

Concealed carry is legal in Delaware for residents with a license to carry, though a license is not required to purchase firearms in the state.

Senate advances gun safety bill, overcoming filibuster

Those hoping to obtain a permit must complete a firearms training course as well as five references from residents of their country. Applicants must also publish their application in a local newspaper 10 days before submitting their application.

Maryland

Maryland, another may-issue state, allows the issuing authority to use discretion in regards to issuing permits.

Issuing authorities are only required to issue handgun permits if an investigation finds that the application has not demonstrated a propensity for violence and has substantial reason to carry or transport a handgun.

A permit is required for those hoping to purchase a handgun. Private firearms sellers must process purchases through a licensed dealer or law enforcement agency.

Concealed carry is legal in Maryland only for permit holders, who must be at least 21 years old.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WLNS

Michigan activists see a new chapter in gun control

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The signing of the most significant gun legislation in decades on Saturday was being carefully watched by gun control and gun rights groups in Michigan. Activists on both sides said they see a turning point in the national debate. “We’ve been trying to get stuff done. It’s been 26 years almost […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

JOB ALERT: Meridian Magnesium is hiring

Whitmer weighs in on Biden running for re-election. State budget still not passed as summer break approaches. Former DOJ officials to discuss Trump pressure campaign …. Its Detroit Style Pizza Day and Buddy’s is giving …. Its Detroit Style Pizza Day and Buddy’s is giving …
JOBS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
Local
California Government
State
Massachusetts State
thecentersquare.com

Rhode Island gun reform bills now law

(The Center Square) – A trio of Rhode Island gun law reform bills are now law, Gov. Dan McKee said. The governor signed three into law Tuesday afternoon that, respectively, address large-capacity magazines, raising the minimum age to purchase firearms or ammunition, and bans open carry of loaded shotguns and rifles in public.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Florida Sen. Rick Scott refuses to endorse Mitch McConnell for majority leader after Trump tried to recruit him to run against Kentucky senator

Florida Sen. Rick Scott wouldn't commit to voting for Mitch McConnell to serve as majority leader should the upper chamber return to Republican hands after the November midterms. 'There'll be an election,' Scott told reporters attending the Christian Science Monitor breakfast Wednesday morning. 'Right now, I don't know if anybody...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
Kansas Reflector

The fight for special education is worth it — for families and Kansas’ future

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Inas Younis was born in Mosul, Iraq, and emigrated to the United States as a child. She is a writer and commentator who has been widely published […] The post The fight for special education is worth it — for families and Kansas’ future appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
WLNS

Man sentenced for falsifying breathalyzers

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — One of the men charged for creating fake documents while contracted by law enforcement to run tests on breathalyzers has been sentenced and will spend time behind bars. The breathalyzer, officially known as the DataMaster DMT device, checks a driver’s blood alcohol content. In 2020, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel charged […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concealed Carry#Guns#Second Amendment#Politics State#The Supreme Court#The Department Of Justice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
WLNS

Experts break down Michigan abortion law

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Experts agree todays US Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade did not come as a surprise, but it’s leaving more unanswered questions that both the state and the Michigan Supreme Court will need to sort out. “I think that it is going to take a while for people to […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

MI officials react to Jan 6 hearings

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLNS) – Thursday marked the 5th public hearing for the committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. capitol. There, we found just how close this country came to a coup. The committee found that Former President Trump wanted to use the justice department to legitimize his false claims of election fraud. […]
U.S. POLITICS
WLNS

Lansing man goes to trial for vulnerable adult abuse

CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A former caregiver at a Clinton County adult foster home is going to trial for vulnerable adult abuse. Lansing-native Andrew House-Carter was bound over for trial after a preliminary hearing on Wednesday for the following charges:  first-degree vulnerable adult abuse, a 15-year felony assault with intent to do great bodily […]
CLINTON COUNTY, MI
The Independent

Abortion protesters tear-gassed during demonstrations at Arizona Capitol building

Police fired tear gas from the windows of the Arizona Capitol building on Friday (24 June) to disperse hundreds of protesters demonstrating outside.The crowds gathered on the evening that the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade, ruling that abortion is not a constitutional right.Many on the Capitol grounds in Phoenix were divided into groups condemning and supporting the decision.The officers fired tear gas when several demonstrators started banging on the glass doors of the building, also forcing lawmakers into the basement of the building for 20 minutes.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More US prepares for potential end of Roe v Wade - liveWhen will there be a Roe v Wade decision?Why these prosecutors are refusing to enforce anti-abortion laws
ARIZONA STATE
WLNS

WLNS

15K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy