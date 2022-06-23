ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott County, IA

Uncover amazing assets on the Summer Library Trail

By Sharon Wren
Local 4 WHBF
Local 4 WHBF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xJKD2_0gK5l8U900

Libraries in the Quad Cities have launched a Summer Library Trail passport program to welcome both new and previous users to rediscover area libraries this summer. This program will run at participating libraries through August 27.

Participating libraries will have trail guides available for patrons to take to begin discovering the remarkable resources that area libraries have to offer. Each guide will have spaces for patrons to receive a stamp when they visit for a chance to win a grand prize at the end of the summer. Once patrons have visited as many libraries as possible, they will return their guide to their library to be entered into the drawing.

Participating libraries include:

  • Bettendorf Public Library
  • Clinton Public Library
  • Davenport Public Library
  • DeWitt Public Library
  • East Moline Public Library
  • LeClaire Community Library
  • Moline Public Library
  • Rock Island Public Library
  • Scott County Library System
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Local 4 WHBF

Experience “Fire & Ice” at Rock Island Library

Chemical reactions have never been so much fun! Absolute Science will present two free “Fire & Ice” live science shows on Monday, June 27 at the Rock Island Public Library’s Downtown and Southwest locations. The first show will start at 10:30 a.m. in the Community Room of the Downtown Library, 401 19th Street. A second, […]
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Floating Classroom lets area kids learn on the river

Even though most people in the Quad Cities live only a few miles from a river, many have never been out on the water or spent time near it. As water-quality oriented groups, Partners of Scott County Watershed and Living Lands and Waters both work to improve the current conditions of the waterways in our […]
ROCK ISLAND, IL
ourquadcities.com

Big River Brass Band sets summer concerts in Iowa, Illinois

The Big River Brass Band will perform concerts in July and August:. 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 1, Veterans Memorial Park, Bettendorf. 3 p.m. Saturday, July 9, Iowa Municipal Band Festival, Boone, Iowa. 7 p.m. Thursday, July 28, Central Park, Aledo, Ill. 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, Geneseo City Park, Geneseo,...
IOWA STATE
KWQC

Humility Homes hosts ‘Welcome Home’ Block Party

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Dozens gathered Saturday for Humility Homes’ third annual ‘Welcome Home’ Block Party. “Our mission is to end homelessness in the QCA by providing a variety of housing sources,” said Ashley Velez, Humility Homes’ executive director. “This last year we helped 1,100 people between our street outreach program, our emergency shelter, supportive housing, and affordable rentals. We truly believe everyone has a right and deserves a place to call home.”
HOMELESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Scott County, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Entertainment
City
Bettendorf, IA
City
Clinton, IA
Scott County, IA
Government
ourquadcities.com

East Moline will rock the 4th of July

The Fourth of July theme for East Moline this year is “Freedom Rocks – Rockin’ the 4th of July in East Moline,” and the city is looking for parade entries that celebrate America through music — from jazz, Latin, big band, swing to country, pop, rock & roll to Broadway tunes, marching bands, “music inspired by our immigrants and anything else that makes us proud to be living in America,” a city release says.
EAST MOLINE, IL
Local 4 WHBF

“Be a Fan to a Senior” by donating to CASI

CASI is asking for donations for their “Be a Fan to a Senior” program. Summer is just starting and many area seniors are asking for fans to help them cope with the heat. Donations of new 20 inch box fans can be dropped off at CASI, located at 1035 W Kimberly Road in Davenport. Cash […]
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Clinton country music fest coming June 8-10, 2023

The city of Clinton will host the 2023 Tailgate N’ Tallboys Country Music Festival on June 8 to 10, 2023 on the riverfront. Mayor Scott Maddasion and Parks & Recreation director Josh Eggers have been working closely with Wayne Klein and Billy Cowell of USA Concerts, as well as other local organizations, to identify dates that will work best for both Clinton and the Tailgate N’ Tallboys Concert series in other states, while considering timing of other festivals in close proximity, a city release said Thursday.
CLINTON, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction#The Summer Library Trail#Nexstar Media Inc
KWQC

How the JDC impacts QC businesses

SILVIS, Ill. (KWQC) - Construction crews at TPC Deere Run are finishing up their final touches as the opening tee shot of the 2022 John Deere Classic approaches. “We know that the Quad Cities rallies and gets behind this event every year, and we take a lot of pride in that, and we never take that for granted,” said Andrew Lehman, the John Deere Classic’s tournament director. “Just knowing that people are going to come out here and have a good time, and they are going to see 156 of the world’s best players right here in the quad cities. We expect this place to be packed. We are expecting anywhere from about 80,000 to 100,000 [people] for the week.”
ECONOMY
moderncampground.com

Newly Renovated Ruffit Park Campground to Reopen

Ruffit Park Campground (Illinois) is scheduled to have its soft re-opening later this summer. As per a report, the popular camping destination is currently under renovation to bring the electrical systems and bathroom up to code. The new owners hope to complete the improvements by the end of July. New...
napervillemagazine.com

Welcome to the Rock

Appears in the July Issue issue. Primitive or just plain perfect? Rock Island State Park in northern Wisconsin offers an adventure in old-school camping—and getting there is half the fun. The trip to this 912-acre island near the northern tip of the Door County peninsula requires a five-to-six-hour drive...
NAPERVILLE, IL
wvik.org

River Cruise Ships Begin Visiting the QC

Dave Herrell, President and CEO of Visit Quad Cities, says passengers usually spend several hours here, seeing a variety of local sites. "It can be anything from a unique experience at the Figge Art Museum, or they could go to the River Music Experience, or they could have an ag tourism experience at Cinnamon Ridge Farms."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
ourquadcities.com

An academy in Moline has seen the effects of inflation

Inflation is affecting everyone’s pockets, from buying groceries to the price at the pump. The price of some tech schools and academies also are going up. That’s the case for New Style Hair Academy in Moline. The academy now is paying more for hair products and the tools its students need.
MOLINE, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Iowa American Water celebrates safety achievement

Employees at Iowa American Water’s East River Station Treatment Facility in Davenport marked an extraordinary safety milestone on Friday, June 24. Production and water quality employees at the company’s East River Station Treatment Facility have worked twelve consecutive years or 4,380 days without experiencing any OSHA recordable incidents. “This is a true testament to the […]
DAVENPORT, IA
tspr.org

Monmouth’s rebuilt airport hangar to open after 2019 fire

Nearly three years after the Monmouth Municipal Airport hangar was destroyed in a fire, the rebuilt facility is set to open. The fire on Oct. 24, 2019, fully engulfed the hangar and also destroyed administrative offices, historic documents, memorabilia, and eight airplanes. The city of Monmouth had to wait for...
MONMOUTH, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Commission seeks public input on travel choices

The Bi-State Regional Commission is hosting an urban transit summit on Thursday, June 23 from 4-6 p.m. at Scott Community College’s Urban Campus Room W 116/117. The Urban Campus is located at 101 West Third Street in Davenport. The summit is an opportunity to receive comments from the public on their current travel choices and […]
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Tats & Tails: get ink to show love for pets while supporting shelter animals

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -“Tats and Tails” have become exceptionally popular fundraising events for Quad City Animal Welfare Center. Jessica Friedrichs, J Friedrichs Fine Line Tattoos, Microblading, and Makeup Artistry, is the artist behind the works that are raising money to help homeless pets. The tattoo designs are pet-related...
DAVENPORT, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City Church lost to fire

The Iowa City Church on American Legion Road has been lost to an overnight fire. According to the Church’s Twitter feed, the Iowa City Fire Department was called to the church at approximately 4:20 am Saturday; when they arrived, the building was totally engulfed in flames. The tweet says...
IOWA CITY, IA
geneseorepublic.com

Geneseo stop on Amtrak still not out of the question

For a number of years, Geneseo has looked forward to being told when to grab the ceremonial groundbreaking shovel for the proposed depot on a Chicago to points west route on Amtrak. During the Obama Administration, the proposal to expand passenger rail was made with Chicago as the Midwestern hub....
GENESEO, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Local 4 WHBF

1K+
Followers
915
Post
125K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Quad Cities news, weather and sports from Local 4 WHBF on https://OurQuadCities.com.

 https://OurQuadCities.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy