Uncover amazing assets on the Summer Library Trail

Libraries in the Quad Cities have launched a Summer Library Trail passport program to welcome both new and previous users to rediscover area libraries this summer. This program will run at participating libraries through August 27.

Participating libraries will have trail guides available for patrons to take to begin discovering the remarkable resources that area libraries have to offer. Each guide will have spaces for patrons to receive a stamp when they visit for a chance to win a grand prize at the end of the summer. Once patrons have visited as many libraries as possible, they will return their guide to their library to be entered into the drawing.

Participating libraries include:

Bettendorf Public Library

Clinton Public Library

Davenport Public Library

DeWitt Public Library

East Moline Public Library

LeClaire Community Library

Moline Public Library

Rock Island Public Library

Scott County Library System

