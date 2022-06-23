ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, OH

Watching Your Wallet: Safeguarding Online Info

13abc.com
 2 days ago

A mayfly swarm over Lake Erie in June 2022.

www.13abc.com

13abc.com

Cedar Point and the City of Sandusky enter new partnership

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Cedar Point Police Department and the Sandusky Police Department are transitioning their policing authorities. The Cedar Point Police Department’s policing authorities will be fully transitioned into the Sandusky Police Department’s operation, and the Cedar Point Police Department will focus solely on security operations at Cedar Point and its local affiliated properties.
SANDUSKY, OH
sent-trib.com

Survey says: Gambling up with Perrysburg teens

PERRYSBURG — A recent survey analysis shows online gambling is up among teens in Perrysburg Schools. An analysis of the 2022 Youth Survey for Perrysburg Schools was presented to the school board on Monday by William Ivoska, Ph.D. He has done this type of work for the district since 2014. He is retired from Owens Community College and taught survey research analysis.
PERRYSBURG, OH
sent-trib.com

Murphy Tractor moving into Rossford

ROSSFORD —With the Murphy Tractor and Equipment company groundbreaking on Wednesday, their move from Perrysburg to their permanent location in Rossford begins. “I think it’s absolutely fantastic. The diversity of industries we’re getting out there is amazing. They will cover a large territory. This will definitely put them in the traffic pattern that will also help entice other industries to the crossroads,” Mayor Neil MacKinnon said.
ROSSFORD, OH
The Detroit Free Press

Bobcat Bonnie's gets blowback for drink special aimed at women

The owner of Bobcat Bonnie's restaurants in metro Detroit posted a special on Friday on its Facebook page directed at women that took some good and bad flack. "We know you may be in need of a drink, all Signature Cocktails are $5 for those who lost their reproductive rights today. We support and love you. Grab a friend and come hang with us," the post read.
DETROIT, MI
WTOL 11

University of Findlay unveils new indoor golf center

FINDLAY, Ohio — A new indoor golf facility aims to continue a legacy of success for the University of Findlay golf program. The University of Findlay unveiled its new Beall Oilers Golf Center Friday on Main Street. The 4,000-square-foot privately funded facility will be used by the men's & women's golf teams as a practice facility year-round.
FINDLAY, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Wauseon Welcomes Return Of Super Cruise Nights

MIDWAY … The Wauseon Super Cruise nights started back up on Tuesday. Rows of vehicles lined Fulton Street and with the flag blowing above. (PHOTOS BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The City of Wauseon welcomed back Super Cruise Nights on Tuesday, June 21st. Enthusiasts fro... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A...
WAUSEON, OH
WTOL 11

Car drives into water in Point Place

TOLEDO, Ohio — A driver lost control of their car just before midnight on Shoreland Avenue in Point Place and drove into the Ottawa River. The driver was not hurt and was already out of the water when water rescue crews arrived at the scene. Crews at the scene...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

BGSU expands aviation program as nation faces major pilot shortage

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green State University just expanded its aviation program so students are that much more equipped to fly in the real world. The university’s president says this could have a direct impact on the pilot shortage. “There was a predicted shortage of pilots and...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
toledocitypaper.com

Fireworks Roundup: Where and when to see the show in your community

Strike up the Sousa and grab your lawn chairs, it’s almost Independence Day! For millions of Americans, this day means one thing above all, seeing the sky lit up with fireworks in celebration. Where can you go to see them this year? Here’s our ongoing list of area communities and when they’ll be holding their fireworks events!
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

69th class of the Toledo Police Academy begins Friday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - For 40 recruits the future is now one step closer, as Friday marks the first day of training for the 69th class of the Toledo police academy. Toledo Chief of Police, George Kral, told 13abc, that even though his first day at the police academy was over 30 years ago, he still remembers his instructors and fellow cadets.
TOLEDO, OH
WDTN

Girl Named Tom cancels Ohio performances

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio trio Girl Named Tom has announced its recent tour dates in the Buckeye state have been canceled due to COVID-19. A post on the family singing group’s Instagram account reads, “Covid hitting us hard. Nothing we can do but rest and take care of ourselves! It hurts that we have […]
OHIO STATE
toledo.com

Over 25 Toledo Area Food Trucks You Need to Try Now!

The weather is warming and so are the engines of your favorite local food trucks. Chase down new eats around Toledo this season with our guide to twenty plus mobile eateries you just have to try now…. World Cuisine on Wheels. With dishes like egusi soup, potato bhajia, jerk wings...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Retirees returning to work as inflation continues to rise

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Retirees going back to work is not unheard of, but just within the past few months, it’s starting to become more common. According to the job site Indeed, 3.2 percent of retired people returned to work in March 2022 alone. 13abc took to Facebook to...
TOLEDO, OH

