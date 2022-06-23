Watching Your Wallet: Safeguarding Online Info

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Cedar Point Police Department and the Sandusky Police Department are transitioning their policing authorities. The Cedar Point Police Department’s policing authorities will be fully transitioned into the Sandusky Police Department’s operation, and the Cedar Point Police Department will focus solely on security operations at Cedar Point and its local affiliated properties.
PERRYSBURG — A recent survey analysis shows online gambling is up among teens in Perrysburg Schools. An analysis of the 2022 Youth Survey for Perrysburg Schools was presented to the school board on Monday by William Ivoska, Ph.D. He has done this type of work for the district since 2014. He is retired from Owens Community College and taught survey research analysis.
OHIO, USA — Eric's Ice Cream Factory, a local homemade ice cream shop, is celebrating success with the hot weather. It makes almost all of its products by hand and the shop is known for its one-of-a-kind sweet treats. Eric's Ice Cream Factory started its business back in 1999...
ROSSFORD —With the Murphy Tractor and Equipment company groundbreaking on Wednesday, their move from Perrysburg to their permanent location in Rossford begins. “I think it’s absolutely fantastic. The diversity of industries we’re getting out there is amazing. They will cover a large territory. This will definitely put them in the traffic pattern that will also help entice other industries to the crossroads,” Mayor Neil MacKinnon said.
The owner of Bobcat Bonnie's restaurants in metro Detroit posted a special on Friday on its Facebook page directed at women that took some good and bad flack. "We know you may be in need of a drink, all Signature Cocktails are $5 for those who lost their reproductive rights today. We support and love you. Grab a friend and come hang with us," the post read.
FINDLAY, Ohio — A new indoor golf facility aims to continue a legacy of success for the University of Findlay golf program. The University of Findlay unveiled its new Beall Oilers Golf Center Friday on Main Street. The 4,000-square-foot privately funded facility will be used by the men's & women's golf teams as a practice facility year-round.
SANDUSKY, Ohio — Following a series of 11 Investigates reports into sexual assault allegations inside Cedar Point employee dorms, the city of Sandusky has stripped policing power from the amusement park's police department. The city announced the new agreement in a press release Friday morning. The statement said, in...
PROVIDENCE, Ohio — If you're looking for a taste of what life was like before gas-powered transportation changed the world, you don't even have to leave the 419 to take a trip back in time. The ghost town of Providence, near Grand Rapids, Ohio, may not live up to...
MIDWAY … The Wauseon Super Cruise nights started back up on Tuesday. Rows of vehicles lined Fulton Street and with the flag blowing above. (PHOTOS BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The City of Wauseon welcomed back Super Cruise Nights on Tuesday, June 21st.
TOLEDO, Ohio — A driver lost control of their car just before midnight on Shoreland Avenue in Point Place and drove into the Ottawa River. The driver was not hurt and was already out of the water when water rescue crews arrived at the scene. Crews at the scene...
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s a magnificent home on a hill that’s been part of the Wood County landscape for more than a century. And you can spend the night there. The Grand Kerr House is a bed and breakfast. The property has been part of Grand Rapids...
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green State University just expanded its aviation program so students are that much more equipped to fly in the real world. The university’s president says this could have a direct impact on the pilot shortage. “There was a predicted shortage of pilots and...
Strike up the Sousa and grab your lawn chairs, it’s almost Independence Day! For millions of Americans, this day means one thing above all, seeing the sky lit up with fireworks in celebration. Where can you go to see them this year? Here’s our ongoing list of area communities and when they’ll be holding their fireworks events!
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - For 40 recruits the future is now one step closer, as Friday marks the first day of training for the 69th class of the Toledo police academy. Toledo Chief of Police, George Kral, told 13abc, that even though his first day at the police academy was over 30 years ago, he still remembers his instructors and fellow cadets.
TOLEDO, Ohio — With the Fourth of July weekend right around the corner, Toledo police are reminding residents that fireworks are off-limits in the city. "The easy way to think about it is, if it goes boom, it's illegal," Toledo Police Chief George Kral said. This comes after Toledo...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio trio Girl Named Tom has announced its recent tour dates in the Buckeye state have been canceled due to COVID-19. A post on the family singing group’s Instagram account reads, “Covid hitting us hard. Nothing we can do but rest and take care of ourselves! It hurts that we have […]
The weather is warming and so are the engines of your favorite local food trucks. Chase down new eats around Toledo this season with our guide to twenty plus mobile eateries you just have to try now…. World Cuisine on Wheels. With dishes like egusi soup, potato bhajia, jerk wings...
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Retirees going back to work is not unheard of, but just within the past few months, it’s starting to become more common. According to the job site Indeed, 3.2 percent of retired people returned to work in March 2022 alone. 13abc took to Facebook to...
