ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Department of Environmental Conservation Forest Rangers continued their basic training in St. Lawrence County throughout June. According to DEC, the 23rd Basic School for Forest Rangers was hosted at the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry’s Ranger School campus in Wanakena. This year was the first time the location was used for training after DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos announced the 2022 academies last June. At that time, Commissioner Seggos highlighted the importance of the academies and how it will strengthen the DEC’s workforce.

SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO