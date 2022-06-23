ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rideshare drivers urge aldermen to establish minimum wage for them

By Wbbm Newsradio Staff
( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Uber and Lyft drivers are demanding that the mayor and City Council give them an ordinance guaranteeing better pay.

Sixth Ward Ald. Roderick Sawyer was one of the main speakers at a rideshare drivers rally outside Uber offices Thursday.

It was Sawyer who introduced a proposal in February to guarantee minimum pay for rideshare drivers.

“We want fair rates for everybody here,” he said. “We want safe conditions for passengers and for drivers. We want basic protection that any other person working in the city of Chicago or in the United States deserves.”

Rideshare drivers say that with gas prices so high, they are struggling.

Rideshare companies have maintained that what Sawyer is proposing would make ridesharing unaffordable for many people.

