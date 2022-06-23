ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coconino County, AZ

Special Weather Statement issued for Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Western Mogollon Rim by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-23 12:12:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-23 13:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Coconino, Gila by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-25 16:47:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-25 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Get out of washes and creeks if you are camping or hiking! Flooding is occurring or imminent and will inundate area drainages. Target Area: Coconino; Gila FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of east central Arizona and north central Arizona, including the following counties, in east central Arizona, Gila. In north central Arizona, Coconino. * WHEN...Until 600 PM MST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in creeks and normally dry washes is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 443 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated that heavy rain due to thunderstorms has ended over the advisory area. However, between 0.5 and 1.75 inches of rain fell earlier this afternoon, leading to localized flooding. - This includes the following creeks, washes and rivers Tonto Creek, Rye Creek, Ash Creek, Sycamore Creek, East Verde River, Walnut Creek. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Haigler Creek, Hunter Creek, Gisela, Jakes Corner, Round Valley, Rye, Oxbow Estates, Fort Apache Reservation, Alderwood Campground, Haigler Canyon Campground, Bear Flat, Reynolds Creek Group Campground, Christopher Creek Campground, Ponderosa Campground, Sharp Creek Campground, Rim Campground, Forest Road 171 Campground, Deer Creek and Airplane Flat Campground. - This includes the following swimming holes Tonto Creek Waterfalls. This includes the following highways State Route 288 between mile markers 284 and 311. State Route 188 between mile markers 271 and 276. State Route 260 between mile markers 263 and 266...and between mile markers 271 and 273...and between mile markers 275 and 284. State Route 87 southbound between mile markers 241 and 250. State Route 87 between mile markers 235 and 250. - Visit www.weather.gov/safety/flood for more information on flood safety.
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Coconino, Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-23 17:29:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-23 18:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coconino; Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Yavapai County in west central Arizona Coconino County in north central Arizona * Until 615 PM MST. * At 529 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Village At Oak Creek, or 8 miles south of Sedona, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Camp Verde, Sedona, Munds Park, Mcguireville, Village At Oak Creek, Montezuma Castle National Monument, Montezuma Well, Rimrock, Middle Verde, Lake Montezuma, Cornville, Wet Beaver Creek Campground, Red Rock State Park, V Bar V Visitors Center and Manzanita Campground. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-23 09:18:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-24 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Yavapai FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1015 PM MST THIS EVENING The Flood Advisory will expire at 1015 PM MST this evening for a portion of west central Arizona, including the following county, Yavapai. Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy