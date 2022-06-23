ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rusk, TX

Rusk Rural Water Supply issues boil water notice for some customers

By Cynthia Miranda
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 2 days ago

RUSK, Texas (KETK) – Rusk Rural Water Supply has implemented a boil water notice for some of their customers.

Those that need to boil their water live on FM 1248 and the following County Roads: 2102, 2103, 2107, 2109, 2110, 2115, 2117, 2118, 2119, 2120, 2121, 2201, and CR 2217(Off of FM 1248 side)

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the water provider to inform their customers. The boil water notice was also put in place due to water system conditions.

“To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to consumption, the water should be brought to a vigorous boil and then boiled for two minutes,” said Rusk Rural Water Supply.

People can also purchase bottled water apart from boiling their water. Officials will tell people when the notice has been lifted.

If you have any questions regarding this matter you may contact Rusk Rural Water at 903-638-6178.

