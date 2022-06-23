ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

NewsNation poll: President Biden gets blame for inflation

By Katie Smith
KSN News
KSN News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hdQpM_0gK5kEjT00

( NewsNation ) — President Joe Biden’s approval rating remains near rock bottom as Americans now squarely blame him for America’s economic and inflation woes, according to the latest NewsNation/Decision Desk HQ poll released Thursday.

A clear majority of voters, 58%, disapprove of Biden’s performance, according to the poll, which surveyed 1,006 registered voters on topics including inflation, the economy and the Jan. 6 hearings, among other issues. It was conducted Sunday and Monday.

Biden’s approval ratings are among the lowest since NewsNation started polling voters in December. In last month’s poll , about 57% of voters disapproved of the president’s performance.

The widespread disapproval comes as Democratic and Republican candidates are neck-in-neck for Americans’ votes, according to the NewsNation poll. About 43% of respondents said they would vote for a Democratic congressional district and the same was true for Republicans.

“If I’m Joe Biden or, especially right now, if I’m a Democratic candidate in a really competitive battleground House district, the thing I really care about more than anything is what’s going on with that inflation number and especially what’s going on with gas prices and things in the grocery store,” said Kiel Williams, Decision Desk HQ senior data scientist .

President Biden calls for federal gas tax holiday

Consumer prices last month rose nearly 9% from a year ago, with surging prices for gas, shelter and food as the biggest contributors.

Forty-one percent of voters say Biden is responsible for the state of the economy, according to the NewsNation/Decision Desk poll. That was followed by Republicans in Congress (21%), financial institutions (19%) and Democrats in Congress (18%).

Fifty-three percent of voters surveyed said they’re worse off financially now than they were one year ago.

In San Francisco this weekend, 28-year-old salesman Tim Klein said he’s foregoing spending at places such as restaurants and hotels in an attempt to save more.

“(I’m) just being more efficient because I am absolutely feeling the pain of inflation,” Klein said.

Mattoon, Illinois phlebotomist Wendy Patterson said rising gas prices have prevented her family from taking their summer vacation to Florida.

“I don’t know how people are going to survive,” she said. “You’re basically working to get gas.”

Overwhelmingly, concern about inflation takes precedence over that of unemployment, COVID-19 and crime, according to the NewsNation/Decision Desk poll. Seventy-two percent of Americans ranked inflation chief among those concerns. Next on the list was crime (15%) and then COVID-19 (10%).

The president’s approval rating in the NewsNation/Decision Desk poll is in line with other recent polling. The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Research, for example, published its own findings late last month that stated only 39% of U.S. adults approve of Biden’s performance as president.

NewsNation digital producers Liz Jassin, Cassie Buchman and J.J. Bullock contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Lead concerns lead to gun range project indefinitely postponed

MT. HOPE, Kan. (KSNW) — A proposed gun range located just west of Mt. Hope and south of Kansas Highway 96 was postponed indefinitely by the Sedgwick County Board of County Commissioners Wednesday. Commissioner David Dennis says the property in question contains several pits roughly 26 feet deep—the bottom of those pits intersects with the […]
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Illinois State
Washington Examiner

White House Report Card: Pollster Zogby says Biden ‘in hell’

This week’s White House Report Card finds President Joe Biden ending another disaster week at the beach, away from historically low polls, sky-high inflation, sinking wages, and evaporating retirement funds for millions of people. Our Democratic grader, pollster John Zogby, gave a rare "D" and said that it was...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
KSN News

USDA designates 2 Kansas counties as disaster areas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has designated two northwest Kansas counties as disaster areas due to drought. The counties are Norton and Phillips. The USDA says the counties suffered from severe drought for eight or more consecutive weeks. The natural disaster designation allows the Farm Service Agency (FSA) to extend […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Firework shipping cost to cause price spike in 2022

ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) — Independence Day is just 11 days away and starting on Monday, fireworks will be on sale. But just like many other things, you can expect to pay more than normal this year. In 2021, groups struggled to get their hands on enough fireworks. This year, the supply is fine, but shipping […]
ANDOVER, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation And Economy#Consumer Prices#Gas Prices#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Americans#Democratic#Republicans#House
KSN News

I-235 ramp to I-135 closing for 2 hours Friday night

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Northbound drivers may get a surprise if they try to take the northbound ramp from U.S. Interstate 235 to northbound U.S. Interstate 135 in Wichita Friday night, June 24. The Kansas Department of Transportation is closing the northbound ramp for two hours, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. KDOT said the […]
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Gas Price
KSN News

Some Evergy customers to pay more starting in 2023

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Starting next year, Evergy customers will start paying part of the cost of a winter storm from last year. Most residential customers in the KSN viewing area will see their monthly bill increase by $2.82 for two years, starting April of 2023. However, some Evergy customers closer to Kansas City will […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy