Chris Daughtry is still holding on to guilt following the deaths of his stepdaughter, Hannah Price, and his mother, Sandra Daughtry. “I dealt with both differently, processed both losses very differently — the common denominator in both is the guilt,” the “American Idol” alum, 42, told Kelly Clarkson on her eponymous talk show Thursday. “The ‘I wish I would have said this. I wish I would’ve done this. I wish I would’ve called more.'” Chris explained that his “moments of guilt” are “the hardest because you can’t do anything about” them. “There’s always going to be reminders of what you could’ve done or whatever,...

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 2 DAYS AGO