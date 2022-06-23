Sienna Miller stuns in a white strapless gown while Lara Stone cuts a trendy figure in a black suit as they attend The National Gallery's summer party

Sienna Miller and Lara Stone put on show-stopping displays as they attended The National Gallery's Inaugural Summer Party & Fundraiser in London on Thursday.

Actress Sienna, 40, flaunted her incredible figure as she stepped out in a white strapless gown with a bow-tie at the back.

She let her stunning outfit do all the talking as she kept her accessories simple with an array of silver earrings and added a touch of colour with a pink manicure.

The American Sniper star styled her golden tresses in glamorous waves and accentuated her natural good looks with a slick of mascara.

Meanwhile, Lara Stone cut a trendy figure as she put on a smitten display with her husband David Grievson at the event.

The model, 38, looked incredible as she donned a black blazer and a matching pair of trousers for the swanky event.

The star added height to her frame with a pair of matching heels and complimented her outfit with a silver necklace.

Posing with her partner David, Lara completed her look by styling her blonde locks into a ponytail.

David, 41, looked dapper as he sported a classic black suit with a matching bow tie and a crisp white shirt.

Elsewhere, Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi put on a loved-up display as they stepped out at the event.

Beatrice, 33, looked effortlessly glamorous in a sparkling green gown with a black belt as she stood arm-in-arm with her husband, 38.

She kept her essentials in a white clutch bag and accessorised her ensemble with a pair of droplet earrings.

The daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, accentuated her striking features with a touch of mascara and styled her rouge tresses in glamorous waves.

Damian Lewis also stepped out at the event in a smart black suit while Benedict Wong cut a suave figure in an olive green suit.

Also in attendance at the bash were actresses Ellie Bamber and Emily Beecham.

Nocturnal Aminals star Ellie, 25, cut a glamorous figure for the evening as she donned a dark brown figure-hugging dress with a scooped neckline.

The garment featured a silver sequinned embellishment while Ellie added height to her frame with a pair of heels.

Styling her flame-haired locks into an updo, the actress completed her look with a pair of silver bracelets.

Emily, 38, turned heads in a green sleeveless dress with a floral sequinned print and pleated hemline.

The Little Joe star also sported a pair of brown leather shoes and added to her outfit with a black clutch.

The actress styled her locks into a loose bob and added to her look with burgundy lipstick.

Dapper: Damian Lewis looked smart in a black suit, made up of dark trousers, a white open-neck shirt, a blazer and smart black loafers

Good look: Doctor Strange star Benedict Wong cut a dapper figure in an olive green suit and waistcoat as he arrived at the event

Elllie currently has a host of gigs in the pipeline including the launch of the Disney+ TV series Willow, a sequel to the 1988 fantasy film.

She will also appear in Stranger With A Camera which tells the story of an American teenager stranded in an Irish village after her father is arrested over a cold-case murder linked to the IRA.

Born in Surrey and privately educated, Ellie made her professional stage debut at the age of just 12.

She also won acclaim for playing Angela Knippenberg in the hit BBC series The Serpent and Cosette in the TV version of Les Miserables.

Her most recent role was in crime drama The Serpent where she appeared alongside Tahar Rahim and Jenna Coleman.

Emily most recently appeared in Cruella opposite Emma Stone while she is also slated to appear in an upcoming untitled Guy Ritchie film.

Elsewhere at the summer party, Olga Kurylenko looked incredible in a draping blue sparkling gown, which she paired with a pair of heels.

The Ukrainian-French actress, 42, put on a dazzling display and accessorised her ensemble with a chunky pair of droplet earrings.

She styled her brunette locks loosely in natural waves and bolstered her natural good looks with a touch of eyeshadow and a slick of red lipstick.

Also in attendance at the star-studded event were magazine editor Olivia Buckingham, actor Tom Hughes, and Kim Hersov.

Floral: Kim Hersov looked stunning in a black gown embellished with red flowers down the draping train while the top was decorated with feathers

