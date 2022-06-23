ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Sienna Miller stuns in a white strapless gown while Lara Stone cuts a trendy figure in a black suit as they attend The National Gallery's summer party

By Sean O'grady For Mailonline
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Sienna Miller and Lara Stone put on show-stopping displays as they attended The National Gallery's Inaugural Summer Party & Fundraiser in London on Thursday.

Actress Sienna, 40, flaunted her incredible figure as she stepped out in a white strapless gown with a bow-tie at the back.

She let her stunning outfit do all the talking as she kept her accessories simple with an array of silver earrings and added a touch of colour with a pink manicure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ERpsK_0gK5jpzD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pG7K4_0gK5jpzD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zG4QS_0gK5jpzD00
Elegant: Actress Sienna, 40, flaunted her incredible figure as she stepped out in a white strapless gown with a bow-tie at the back

The American Sniper star styled her golden tresses in glamorous waves and accentuated her natural good looks with a slick of mascara.

Meanwhile, Lara Stone cut a trendy figure as she put on a smitten display with her husband David Grievson at the event.

The model, 38, looked incredible as she donned a black blazer and a matching pair of trousers for the swanky event.

The star added height to her frame with a pair of matching heels and complimented her outfit with a silver necklace.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ybgRo_0gK5jpzD00
Beauty: She let her stunning outfit do all the talking as she kept her accessories simple with an array of silver earrings and added a touch of colour with a pink manicure
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GUW9v_0gK5jpzD00
Glitzy: The American Sniper star styled her golden tresses in glamorous waves and accentuated her natural good looks with a slick of mascara

Posing with her partner David, Lara completed her look by styling her blonde locks into a ponytail.

David, 41, looked dapper as he sported a classic black suit with a matching bow tie and a crisp white shirt.

Elsewhere, Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi put on a loved-up display as they stepped out at the event.

Beatrice, 33, looked effortlessly glamorous in a sparkling green gown with a black belt as she stood arm-in-arm with her husband, 38.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40Yo5w_0gK5jpzD00
Couple: Lara Stone cut a trendy figure in a black suit as she and husband David Grievson attended The National Gallery's Inaugural Summer Party & Fundraiser in London on Thursday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FbrPG_0gK5jpzD00
Trendy: The star added height to her frame with a pair of matching heels and complimented her outfit with a silver necklace
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M8O4V_0gK5jpzD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2quusc_0gK5jpzD00
Suave: David, 41, looked dapper as he sported a classic black suit with a matching bow tie and a crisp white shirt

She kept her essentials in a white clutch bag and accessorised her ensemble with a pair of droplet earrings.

The daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, accentuated her striking features with a touch of mascara and styled her rouge tresses in glamorous waves.

Damian Lewis also stepped out at the event in a smart black suit while Benedict Wong cut a suave figure in an olive green suit.

Also in attendance at the bash were actresses Ellie Bamber and Emily Beecham.

Nocturnal Aminals star Ellie, 25, cut a glamorous figure for the evening as she donned a dark brown figure-hugging dress with a scooped neckline.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GyG0Q_0gK5jpzD00
Couple: Elsewhere, Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi put on a loved-up display as they stepped out at the event
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NVGSC_0gK5jpzD00
Loved-up: Beatrice, 33, looked effortlessly glamorous in a sparkling green gown with a black belt as she stood arm-in-arm with her husband, 38
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nGSG3_0gK5jpzD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AvTq6_0gK5jpzD00
Loved-up: Edoardo looked smart in a black tuxedo and patent black shoes as he stood alongside his wife
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00h62Z_0gK5jpzD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OLDco_0gK5jpzD00

The garment featured a silver sequinned embellishment while Ellie added height to her frame with a pair of heels.

Styling her flame-haired locks into an updo, the actress completed her look with a pair of silver bracelets.

Emily, 38, turned heads in a green sleeveless dress with a floral sequinned print and pleated hemline.

The Little Joe star also sported a pair of brown leather shoes and added to her outfit with a black clutch.

The actress styled her locks into a loose bob and added to her look with burgundy lipstick.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cv7wb_0gK5jpzD00
Dapper: Damian Lewis looked smart in a black suit, made up of dark trousers, a white open-neck shirt, a blazer and smart black loafers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qeQjf_0gK5jpzD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WwsR6_0gK5jpzD00
Good look: Doctor Strange star Benedict Wong cut a dapper figure in an olive green suit and waistcoat as he arrived at the event
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02VGi6_0gK5jpzD00
Stunning: Also in attendance at the event was Ellie Bamber who cut a glamorous figure for the evening as she donned a dark brown figure-hugging dress
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DJNPw_0gK5jpzD00

Elllie currently has a host of gigs in the pipeline including the launch of the Disney+ TV series Willow, a sequel to the 1988 fantasy film.

She will also appear in Stranger With A Camera which tells the story of an American teenager stranded in an Irish village after her father is arrested over a cold-case murder linked to the IRA.

Born in Surrey and privately educated, Ellie made her professional stage debut at the age of just 12.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DvJza_0gK5jpzD00
Radiant: Emily, 38, turned heads in a green sleeveless dress with a floral sequinned print and pleated hemline
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HUp5T_0gK5jpzD00

She also won acclaim for playing Angela Knippenberg in the hit BBC series The Serpent and Cosette in the TV version of Les Miserables.

Her most recent role was in crime drama The Serpent where she appeared alongside Tahar Rahim and Jenna Coleman.

Emily most recently appeared in Cruella opposite Emma Stone while she is also slated to appear in an upcoming untitled Guy Ritchie film.

Elsewhere at the summer party, Olga Kurylenko looked incredible in a draping blue sparkling gown, which she paired with a pair of heels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wq4Fz_0gK5jpzD00
Outfit: Styling her flame-haired locks into an updo, the actress completed her look with a pair of silver bracelets
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VUYJb_0gK5jpzD00
Glittering: Elsewhere at the summer party, Olga Kurylenko looked incredible in a draping blue sparkling gown, which she paired with a pair of heels
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30f1L6_0gK5jpzD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R3JR5_0gK5jpzD00
Stunner: She styled her brunette locks loosely in natural waves and bolstered her natural good looks with a touch of eyeshadow and a slick of red lipstick
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bZBEG_0gK5jpzD00
Sophisticated: Actor Tom Hughes cut a dapper figure in a black tuxedo as he joined the star-studded guest list

The Ukrainian-French actress, 42, put on a dazzling display and accessorised her ensemble with a chunky pair of droplet earrings.

She styled her brunette locks loosely in natural waves and bolstered her natural good looks with a touch of eyeshadow and a slick of red lipstick.

Also in attendance at the star-studded event were magazine editor Olivia Buckingham, actor Tom Hughes, and Kim Hersov.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ke8SN_0gK5jpzD00
Beauties: Fashion director Martha Ward showed off her sense of style in a vibrant rouge gown while actress Joely Richardson put on a dazzling display in a sparkling silver dress
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cxjdM_0gK5jpzD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bZQBK_0gK5jpzD00
Floral: Kim Hersov looked stunning in a black gown embellished with red flowers down the draping train while the top was decorated with feathers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36Jj2Y_0gK5jpzD00
Wow! Ellie looked stunning in the brown dress
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YS0vC_0gK5jpzD00
Cute: Sienna and Oli looked closer than ever as they posed 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35Y7fV_0gK5jpzD00
Posing up a storm: She put on a confident display
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22QZqn_0gK5jpzD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31dWgG_0gK5jpzD00
Chic: Lara showed off her sense of style in the suit 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PxxKo_0gK5jpzD00
Event: Richard and Natalie Livingstone also attended the gathering 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CinHW_0gK5jpzD00
Gold: Joely Richardson wowed in her sparkly dress
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kEQcO_0gK5jpzD00
Smart: Princess Beatrice of York and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi attended too
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AYI97_0gK5jpzD00
Group: Sofia Blunt, Elizabeth Wilson, Gabriela Peacock and Princess Beatrice of York posed together
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3erHmY_0gK5jpzD00
Colour: Jenny Halpern wore a bright dress

