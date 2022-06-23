ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Cold case: Who murdered Jessica Arredondo 33 years ago?

By Dara Bitler
 2 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — There are hundreds of unsolved homicide cases , long-term missing person cases, and unidentified remains cases in Colorado where at least three years have passed since the crime happened.

The Colorado cold case task force created a list of those cases dating back to 1970. The Problem Solvers are working to highlight cold cases in our state.

Who killed Jessica Arredondo?

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation cold case unit is searching for answers in a case from 33 years ago.

On November 25, 1988, police said Jessica Arredondo dropped her boyfriend off at Neil’s, a bar located in Glendale.

Later on, Arredondo’s red 1988 Mustang convertible was found abandoned a few blocks from the bar at E. 7th and Jackson. The CBI said it appeared as if the car was involved in an accident.

Witnesses told police that Arredondo was abducted from the accident site by what they described as several unknown men.

The next day, police said Arredondo’s body was found on US 36 near Estes Park. Arredondo’s death was determined by the coroner’s office to be caused by fatal blows to her head.

After 33 years, Arredondo’s case remains unsolved.

Anyone with information regarding this case, is asked to please contact the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Callers can remain anonymous and receive a reward up to $2,000.

The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System shows there are currently 21,556 open missing persons cases in the United States and over 300 in Colorado.

